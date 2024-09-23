DUBLIN, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2024--

epiq Animal Health, a master distributor, and ArmOR Hand Gloves, announced a strategic partnership allowing an innovative glove to be brought to the animal health distribution channels.

The ArmOR Hand glove was developed by a veterinarian and offers superior flexibility and dexterity. The gloves are reinforced in statistically high-risk injury areas and made of the strongest of stretch materials and are machine washable. The quality of the gloves is exceptional – they are hand sewn and are a Fear Free Preferred product. ArmOR Hand Gloves focus on ensuring the fit is perfect, supporting safety and protection. The gloves received a level five rating during their ANSI/ISEA testing (puncture testing), which is the highest level on the scoring scale. ArmOR Hand Gloves can be used with a variety of species and in several locations, including veterinary practices, animal shelters, grooming facilities, zoos, and wildlife rehab centers.

The companies will work together for supply chain solutions while also educating and training the animal health community. The partnership with epiq will make it easier for ArmOR Hand by providing one ship-to location as well as inventory and account management, among other activities. The partnership also benefits veterinarians, giving them access through distributors to a product that supports safety in the clinic, allowing them to focus on delivering the best possible care. The gloves are currently in stock in sizes XS – XL and are available at Covetrus and Victor Medical.

epiq’s mission is to partner with animal health manufacturers and distributors to get industry-leading products and innovations into the hands of veterinary professionals and pet owners. Partnering with ArmOR Hand Gloves supports this mission. For more information, email contact@epiq-ah.com.

About epiq Animal Health: epiq Animal Health is a master distributor and strategic partner for manufacturers in the animal health industry. They create efficiencies for supply chain, partner for success with product management, and deliver on go-to market strategy. By using industry insights and relationships, they find paths to success in distribution channels. Learn more at epiq-ah.com.

About ArmOR Hand Gloves: ArmOR Hand Gloves are the only handling gloves designed by a veterinarian. ArmOR Hand Gloves are manufactured with all synthetic/vegan, machine-washable materials, including Stretch Cordura (the strongest stretch material), Neoprene over the knuckles increases flexibility; a double layer of DuPont™ knit Kevlar® lines the entire hand and is reinforced in high-risk areas. The gloves are not bulky: caregivers can effectively use low-stress handling techniques to help decrease stress for the pet owner, pet, and the clinical team.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240919117892/en/