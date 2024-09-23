Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 18, 2024

EPSG is Now Echelon

MELVILLE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 18, 2024--

AP News, Associated Press

MELVILLE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 18, 2024--

EPSG, a trusted payment processing solutions leader, today announced it has evolved its brand to become Echelon Payment Solutions Group (Echelon). The new name highlights the evolution of the company’s growth, limitless possibilities, and evolving demands of the payments industry. With over 4,000 dedicated sales partners processing more than $7.5 billion annually, Echelon puts partners first as it embarks on its next chapter, poised to set new standards of excellence and provide lasting benefits for its partners.

“The evolution of Echelon reflects our success, which is driven by exceptional employees collaborating with outstanding sales partners who deliver quality solutions to merchants,” said Brent Rose, Echelon’s Chief Executive Officer. “We are dedicated to serving sales partners and merchants with honesty, integrity, and personalized customer service—emphasizing partner growth over profits, offering fair contracts, and protecting investments.”

Echelon’s dedication to sustainable growth through personal connections and high-touch support, coupled with strict data security standards, is transforming the payments processing landscape. Sales partners and merchants have taken notice as Echelon maintains one of the industry’s lowest merchant attrition rates, has never raised rates or padded fees, and—since its founding in 2006—has distributed residual payments on time without fail.

“Echelon was built by sales partners for sales partners, merchant by merchant,” said Echelon Co-founders and Co-chairmen of the Board Brett Sturm and Richard Ross. “With so many payment options available, it is vitally important to provide technology solutions that meet each merchant’s unique needs.”

Echelon has paved the way for a new era of success. In the first five months of 2024, Echelon secured as much revenue as in all of 2023. Average residual pay outs increased by 24% compared to 2023, and approval rates reached 93%. Sales partners choose Echelon for benefits like lifetime residuals from day one, complete portfolio control, and true business ownership with flexible 1099 and W2 options.

“We’ve built a corporate culture that emphasizes teamwork and a passion for solving technical issues, and the new name reflects those values,” said Jim Czekner, Echelon’s Chief Technology Officer and Chief Operations Officer. “The combination of talented employees working closely with sales partners and merchants allows us to innovate advanced payment and servicing solutions for the rapidly evolving industry.”

About Echelon

Echelon Payment Solutions Group (Echelon), founded in 2006 as EPSG, has been rebranded in 2024 to better reflect the company’s growth and ability to meet the increasing demands of the payments industry. Echelon stands out as a leader, offering stability, secure and innovative solutions, and exceptional customer support. Committed to honest, transparent business practices, Echelon prioritizes the success of its sales partners and merchants. Discover why Echelon is the last stop in payments at echelonpayments.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240918411503/en/

CONTACT: Press inquiries:

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Debbie Mackintosh

Echelon

debbie.mackintosh@goepsg.com

Rob Goodman and Peter Gorman, on behalf of Echelon

The Harris Agency

echelon@theharris.agency

KEYWORD: NEW YORK UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: CONSULTING DATA MANAGEMENT BANKING ONLINE RETAIL TECHNOLOGY PROFESSIONAL SERVICES PAYMENTS SECURITY RETAIL SOFTWARE FINANCE

SOURCE: Echelon Payment Solutions Group

Copyright Business Wire 2024.

PUB: 09/18/2024 07:35 AM/DISC: 09/18/2024 07:36 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240918411503/en

Advertisement
Related
Local News & NorthwestOct. 17
Accuracy Matters
Local News & NorthwestOct. 17
Public Records
Local News & NorthwestOct. 17
Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It
Local News & NorthwestOct. 2
House GOP opposes Prop 1 ballot initiative
Related
State Bar: Public defenders can’t walk away
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
State Bar: Public defenders can’t walk away
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Meetings
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Births
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Palouse School placed on lockdown Friday morning after hoax call
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Two people injured in Thursday night crash near Deary
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Public Records
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Local briefs
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
TermsPrivacy