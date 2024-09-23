Marci Slagle, CLFP, President, BankFinancial Equipment Finance, said, “It appears there is still a slight slowdown in the equipment finance industry, which was heavily weighted in the decrease in origination activity at banks, which led to a dip in new business volume. However, it's reassuring to hear that portfolio quality is remaining stable, with improvements in receivables and a reduction in losses. What was not baked into these numbers was the Fed rate drop this month. This will help stimulate fourth quarter growth, for both independent lessors and banks. The anticipation of further rate reductions may indeed boost demand, encouraging businesses to invest in capital expenditures. It's definitely a pivotal time for both independent lessors and banks as we navigate these changes, but I think we are going to start trending in the right direction.”

About ELFA’s MLFI-25 The MLFI-25 is the only near-real-time index that reflects capex, or the volume of commercial equipment financed in the U.S. It is released monthly from Washington, D.C., one day before the U.S. Department of Commerce's durable goods report. This financial indicator complements reports like the Institute for Supply Management Index, providing a comprehensive view of productive assets in the U.S. economy—equipment produced, acquired and financed. The MLFI-25 consists of two years of business activity data from 25 participating companies. For more details, including methodology and participants, visit www.elfaonline.org/knowledge-hub/mlfi.

About ELFA The Equipment Leasing and Finance Association (ELFA) represents financial services companies and manufacturers in the $1 trillion U.S. equipment finance sector. ELFA’s 575 member companies provide essential financing that helps businesses acquire the equipment they need to operate and grow. Learn how equipment finance contributes to businesses’ success, U.S. economic growth, manufacturing and jobs at www.elfaonline.org.

Follow ELFA: X: @ELFAonline LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/groups/89692/

Media/Press Contact: Amy Vogt, Vice President, Communications and Marketing, ELFA, avogt@elfaonline.org