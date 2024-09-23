MILAN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 18, 2024--

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (NYSE:ZGN) (the “Company” and, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, the “Ermenegildo Zegna Group” or “the Group”) today announced profit of €31.3 million in H1 2024 compared to €52.1 million in H1 2023. In H1 2024, Adjusted EBIT was equal to €80.9 million compared to €119.9 million in H1 2023.

Ermenegildo “Gildo” Zegna, Group Chairman and CEO, said: “The first half of 2024 was marked by important investments in all three of our brands to further strengthen and foster ongoing value creation for each of them. We continued to double down on the successful ZEGNA One Brand Strategy, recently exemplified by the VILLA ZEGNA event in New York. We have taken decisive actions to reinforce the Thom Browne organization both at HQ and in key regions. And, at TOM FORD FASHION, we recently announced Haider Ackermann as the new TOM FORD Creative Director – a pairing that we are confident will take the brand to new heights.

I believe these steps are what is needed for our Group as the luxury industry goes through an important normalization phase and continues to face macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainties around the world. Our first half operating results – with Adjusted EBIT Margin at 8.4% vs. 13.3% in H1 2023 – were also affected by our decision to continue investing in key projects, some of which were concentrated in the first six months of the year. Along with these investments, we have also implemented cost controls while continuing to operate with appropriate caution. Even though the overall environment is expected to remain even more challenging, I am confident that our projects and actions are the right ones to unleash the untapped long-term potential of all three of our brands.”

________________________________________ 1Revenues on organic growth basis (organic or organic growth) and on a constant currency basis (constant currency), are non-IFRS financial measures. Constant currency growth is calculated excluding foreign exchange. Organic growth is calculated excluding (a) foreign exchange, (b) acquisitions & disposals, (c) changes in license agreements where the Group operates as a licensee. See the non-IFRS financial measures section starting on page 8 of this press release for the definition and reconciliation of non-IFRS financial measures.

Results of Operations For the six months ended June 30, (€ thousands, except percentages) 2024 Percentage of revenues 2023 Percentage of revenues Revenues 960,122 100.0 % 903,059 100.0 % Costs of sales (322,678 ) (33.6 %) (323,228 ) (35.8 %) Gross profit 637,444 66.4 % 579,831 64.2 % Selling, general and administrative expenses (497,612 ) (51.8 %) (415,792 ) (46.0 %) Marketing expenses (66,751 ) (7.0 %) (47,530 ) (5.3 %) Operating profit 73,081 7.6 % 116,509 12.9 % Financial income 12,106 1.3 % 15,601 1.7 % Financial expenses (29,267 ) (3.0 %) (44,592 ) (4.9 %) Foreign exchange losses (7,684 ) (0.8 %) (7,003 ) (0.8 %) Result from investments accounted for using the equity method 314 — % (2,237 ) (0.2 %) Profit before taxes 48,550 5.1 % 78,278 8.7 % Income taxes (17,218 ) (1.8 %) (26,162 ) (2.9 %) Profit 31,332 3.3 % 52,116 5.8 %

Half Year 2024 Key Financial Highlights

Revenues

In H1 2024 the Group recorded revenues of €960.1 million, +6.3% YoY and -2.7% organic. The ZEGNA brand recorded €566.1 million, +4.6% YoY and +5.9% organic growth. Thom Browne revenues were €166.7 million, -19.4% YoY and -26.7% organic. TOM FORD FASHION recorded €148.5 million of revenues, +132.0% YoY and +4.7% organic growth while Textile revenues were €71.8 million (-1.7% YoY and -0.6% organic).

Gross Profit, Operating Profit and Profit

Gross profit in H1 2024 reached €637.4 million compared to €579.8 million in H1 2023 with a gross profit margin of 66.4% compared to 64.2% in H1 2023. This improvement was driven by two main factors: first, channel mix, given the increasing proportion of direct-to-consumer (“DTC”) revenues which rose from 72% in H1 2023 to 76% in H1 2024 of branded group revenues (excluding Textile and Other businesses), and second, better inventory management.

Selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expenses were €497.6 million (51.8% of revenues) in H1 2024, compared to €415.8 million (46.0% of revenues) in H1 2023. The SG&A higher incidence on revenues largely reflects investments made in talents to support the future growth of all the Group’s brands, as well as to develop the store network, and the consolidation of Tom Ford Fashion segment results for the entire six months (compared to approximately two months in H1 2023).

Marketing expenses in H1 2024 were €66.8 million (7.0% of revenues) compared to €47.5 million (5.3% of revenues) in H1 2023. The increase in incidence of the marketing expenses is largely due to a higher number of events concentrated in the first part of the year compared to H1 2023.

As a result of the above, the Group reported an operating profit of €73.1 million compared to €116.5 million in H1 2023 and a profit of €31.3 million, with a 3.3% profit margin, compared to €52.1 million in H1 2023 (5.8% profit margin).

Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted EBIT Margin

The table below shows the reconciliation of Profit to Adjusted EBIT and the calculation of the profit margin and the Adjusted EBIT Margin in H1 2024 and 2023. Adjusted EBIT is the main performance metric used by the Group’s management at the consolidated and reporting segment level.

For the six months ended June 30, (€ thousands, except percentages) 2024 2023 Profit 31,332 52,116 Income taxes 17,218 26,162 Financial income (12,106) (15,601) Financial expenses 29,267 44,592 Foreign exchange losses 7,684 7,003 Result from investments accounted for using the equity method (314) 2,237 Operating profit 73,081 116,509 Adjustments: Net impairment of leased and owned stores 4,979 — Severance indemnities and provisions for severance expenses 1,436 738 Legal costs for trademark dispute 1,388 649 Transaction costs related to acquisitions 26 4,975 Costs related to the Business Combination — 1,059 Special donations for social responsibility — 100 Net income related to lease agreements — (4,126) Adjusted EBIT 80,910 119,904 Revenues 960,122 903,059 Profit margin (Profit / Revenues) 3.3% 5.8% Adjusted EBIT Margin (Adjusted EBIT / Revenues) 8.4% 13.3%

Analysis by Segment

In H1 2024, Adjusted EBIT for the Zegna segment was €84.7 million from €99.7 million in H1 2023. Adjusted EBIT for the Thom Browne segment was €20.2 million, from €31.5 million in H1 2023. The Tom Ford Fashion segment reported an Adjusted EBIT of negative €11.9 million, versus positive €4.3 million in H1 2023. The latter comparison, however, is not meaningful since H1 2023 consists of approximately just two months of TOM FORD FASHION results (consolidated since April 29, 2023).

For the six months ended June 30, Change (€ thousands, except percentages) 2024 2023 2024 vs 2023 % Revenues Zegna 660,538 644,310 16,228 2.5% Thom Browne 166,935 207,959 (41,024) (19.7%) Tom Ford Fashion 148,493 64,027 84,466 131.9% Eliminations (15,844) (13,237) (2,607) n.m. (*) Total revenues 960,122 903,059 57,063 6.3% ________________________________________ (*) Throughout this document “n.m.” means not meaningful.

For the six months ended June 30, Change (€ thousands, except percentages) 2024 2023 2024 vs 2023 % Adjusted EBIT Zegna 84,695 99,718 (15,023) (15.1%) Thom Browne 20,186 31,521 (11,335) (36.0%) Tom Ford Fashion (11,913) 4,303 (16,216) n.m. Corporate (11,965) (15,626) 3,661 23.4% Eliminations (93) (12) (81) n.m. Total 80,910 119,904 (38,994) (32.5%) Adjusted EBIT Margin Zegna 12.8% 15.5% Thom Browne 12.1% 15.2% Tom Ford Fashion (8.0%) 6.7%

Zegna segment

In H1 2023, the Zegna segment (which includes ZEGNA brand, Textile and Third Party Brands) generated revenues of €660.5 million 2, +2.5% YoY (+3.5% organic growth).

Adjusted EBIT for the Zegna segment was €84.7 million in H1 2024 with an Adjusted EBIT Margin of 12.8% compared to 15.5% in H1 2023. This performance was primarily driven by the increase in marketing expenses, due to a higher concentration of events and projects in the first half of 2024 compared to the first six months of the prior year, investments in talents and on the stores network expansions.

Thom Browne segment

In H1 2024, the Thom Browne segment generated revenues of €166.9 million, -19.7% YoY (-27.0% organic).

Adjusted EBIT for the Thom Browne segment was €20.2 million in H1 2024, with an Adjusted EBIT Margin of 12.1% compared to 15.2% in H1 2023. The decrease was led by a lower operating leverage due to the decline in revenues.

Tom Ford Fashion segment

In H1 2024, the Tom Ford Fashion (“TFF”) segment generated revenues of €148.5 million, +131.9% YoY and +4.7% organic growth. Adjusted EBIT for this segment in H1 2024 was negative €11.9 million, compared to positive €4.3 million in H1 2023. Given that the Tom Ford Fashion segment was consolidated for only approximately two months in H1 2023, the comparison between H1 2024 and H1 2023 results is not meaningful.

Additionally, since the acquisition, the Group has started to strengthen the TFF organization – investing in talent, store networks, marketing and in IT systems – to support its future growth, which also explain the increase in costs in H1 2024.

Corporate costs

Corporate costs amounted to €12.0 million in H1 2024 compared to €15.6 million in H1 2023. The decrease is largely due to a lower impact of incentive plans.

________________________________________ 2 Before inter-segment eliminations.

Capital Expenditure, Trade Working Capital, Net Financial Indebtedness/(Cash Surplus) and Free Cash Flow

Capital expenditure

For the six months ended June 30, (€ thousands) 2024 2023 Payments for property, plant and equipment 47,926 25,699 Payments for intangible assets 12,151 8,801 Capital expenditure 60,077 34,500

Capital expenditure (capex) in H1 2024 achieved €60.1 million compared to €34.5 million in H1 2023. This increase is mainly attributable to the first part of investments for the new footwear production plant in Parma (Italy) and the expansion in the DTC channel mainly for ZEGNA and Tom Ford Fashion.

Trade Working Capital

(€ thousands) At June 30, 2024 At December 31, 2023 At June 30, 2023 Trade Working Capital 475,642 448,909 465,419 of which trade receivables 216,670 240,457 217,208 of which inventories 540,791 522,589 545,176 of which trade payables and customer advances (281,819) (314,137) (296,965)

Trade Working Capital was €475.6 million at June 30, 2024, 2.2% higher compared to €465.4 million at June 30, 2023. The increase is mainly attributable to a lower level of trade payable (-5.1% vs. June 30, 2023) partially counterbalanced by a better management of inventories and stable receivables.

Net Financial Indebtedness/(Cash Surplus)

(€ thousands) At June 30, 2024 At December 31, 2023 At June 30, 2023 Net Financial Indebtedness/(Cash Surplus) 65,509 10,810 17,033

Net Financial Indebtedness was €65.5 million at June 30, 2024, compared to €17.0 million at June 30, 2023, reflecting the net cash outflows mainly related to capex and investments in controlled entities.

Free Cash Flow

For the six months ended June 30, (€ thousands) 2024 2023 Net cash flows from operating activities 120,448 107,583 Payments for property, plant and equipment (47,926) (25,699) Payments for intangible assets (12,151) (8,801) Payments of lease liabilities (66,950) (59,115) Free Cash Flow (6,579) 13,968

In H1 2024 the Group generated negative Free Cash Flow of €6.6 million compared to positive €14.0 million in H1 2023, primarily driven by the increase in capex.

First Half 2024 - Group Revenues Tables

Revenues by Segment (Unaudited)

For the six months ended June 30, H1 2024 vs H1 2023 For the three months ended June 30, Q2 2024 vs Q2 2023 (€ thousands, except percentages) 2024 2023 (1) % Organic 2024 2023 (1) % Organic Zegna 660,538 644,310 2.5% 3.5% 335,638 324,986 3.3% 2.7% Thom Browne 166,935 207,959 (19.7%) (27.0%) 87,869 94,708 (7.2%) (17.8%) Tom Ford Fashion 148,493 64,027 131.9% 4.7% 83,473 64,027 30.4% 4.7% Eliminations (15,844) (13,237) n.m. n.m. (10,015) (8,974) n.m. n.m. Total revenues 960,122 903,059 6.3% (2.7%) 496,965 474,747 4.7% (0.4%)

________________________________________ (1) Revenues from Pelletteria Tizeta, a manufacturing company of the Group, which were allocated to the Zegna segment in H1 2023, are now presented within the Tom Ford Fashion segment in H1 2024. As a result, the related revenues in H1 2023 have been reclassified from the Zegna segment to the Tom Ford Fashion segment to conform to the current period presentation.

Revenues by Brand and Product Line (Unaudited)

For the six months ended June 30, H1 2024 vs H1 2023 For the three months ended June 30, Q2 2024 vs Q2 2023 (€ thousands, except percentages) 2024 2023 % Organic 2024 2023 % Organic ZEGNA brand 566,067 541,319 4.6% 5.9% 283,197 269,430 5.1% 5.0% Thom Browne 166,721 206,951 (19.4%) (26.7%) 87,514 94,399 (7.3%) (17.9%) TOM FORD FASHION 148,493 64,015 132.0% 4.7% 83,473 64,015 30.4% 4.7% Textile 71,836 73,072 (1.7%) (0.6%) 38,593 39,254 (1.7%) (0.5%) Other (1) 7,005 17,702 (60.4%) (32.9%) 4,188 7,649 (45.2%) (23.0%) Total revenues 960,122 903,059 6.3% (2.7%) 496,965 474,747 4.7% (0.4%)

________________________________________ (1) Other mainly includes revenues from agreements with third party brands.

Revenues by Distribution Channel (Unaudited)

For the six months ended June 30, H1 2024 vs H1 2023 For the three months ended June 30, Q2 2024 vs Q2 2023 (€ thousands, except percentages) 2024 2023 % Organic 2024 2023 % Organic Direct to Consumer (DTC) ZEGNA brand 486,561 465,710 4.5% 5.1% 246,946 236,114 4.6% 4.0% Thom Browne 89,976 82,924 8.5% (12.8%) 45,257 40,075 12.9% (11.6%) TOM FORD FASHION 93,062 34,751 167.8% 1.3% 49,361 34,751 42.0% 1.3% Total Direct to Consumer (DTC) 669,599 583,385 14.8% 2.4% 341,564 310,940 9.8% 1.7% As a percentage of branded products (1) 76 % 72 % 75 % 73 % Wholesale branded ZEGNA brand 79,506 75,609 5.2% 10.4% 36,251 33,316 8.8% 11.8% Thom Browne 76,745 124,027 (38.1%) (36.0%) 42,257 54,324 (22.2%) (22.4%) TOM FORD FASHION 55,431 29,264 89.4% 8.7% 34,112 29,264 16.6% 8.7% Total Wholesale branded 211,682 228,900 (7.5%) (14.9%) 112,620 116,904 (3.7%) (5.0%) As a percentage of branded products 24 % 28 % 25 % 27 % Textile 71,836 73,072 (1.7%) (0.6%) 38,593 39,254 (1.7%) (0.5%) Other (2) 7,005 17,702 (60.4%) (32.9%) 4,188 7,649 (45.2%) (23.0%) Total revenues 960,122 903,059 6.3% (2.7%) 496,965 474,747 4.7% (0.4%)

________________________________________ (1) Branded products refer to the products sold under the three brands that the Group operates, through the DTC or wholesale branded distribution channels. (2) Other mainly includes revenues from agreements with third party brands.

Revenues by Geographical Area (Unaudited)