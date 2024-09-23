ANN ARBOR, Mich., Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Esperion (NASDAQ: ESPR) today announced that on September 23, 2024, the Company granted one new employee 3,500 restricted stock units (RSUs) under Esperion’s 2017 Inducement Equity Incentive Plan.

The 2017 Inducement Equity Incentive Plan is used exclusively for the grant of equity awards to individuals who were not previously an employee or non-employee director of Esperion (or following a bona fide period of non-employment), as an inducement material to such individual's entering into employment with Esperion, pursuant to Rule 5635(c)(4) of the NASDAQ Listing Rules.

Each RSU will vest and become exercisable as to 25 percent of the shares on the one-year anniversary of the recipient’s vesting commencement date and will vest and become exercisable as to the remaining 75 percent of the shares in twelve equal quarterly installments at the end of each quarter following such anniversary, in each case, subject to each such employee's continued employment with Esperion on such vesting dates. The RSUs are subject to the terms and conditions of Esperion’s 2017 Inducement Equity Incentive Plan, and the terms and conditions of the RSU agreement covering the grant.