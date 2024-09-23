NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 25, 2024--

ESSENCE announces the appointment of new executive team members, who join the organization as the company continues to deepen its investment in talent. This move underscores the company’s commitment to meet the needs of the cultures, ethnicities, and demographics that combine to make up the characteristics of the New General Market.

Monique Manso, joins as Chief Revenue Officer, leading the company’s revenue growth strategies across digital print and experiential for all the ESSENCE franchises and AFROPUNK . Most recently serving as the Vice President of Global Brand Partnerships at WME Fashion, she is a bilingual and bicultural media executive with expertise in growing and sustaining compelling brands in today’s complex media and experiential marketplace. In addition, Manso brings seasoned people leadership having spent 12 years as the Vice President and Publisher of People en Español, where she drove innovation that bolstered the brand’s position as the most trusted voice in Hispanic culture. She also led Meredith’s company-wide multicultural efforts simultaneously.

“Joining ESSENCE is a coming home of sorts for me. While at Time Inc., I worked extensively on the brand both as the leader of its sister, People en Español, and while leading corporate sales where ESSENCE anchored all multicultural initiatives,” said Manso. “I could not be prouder to be a part of this dynamic leadership team and this iconic company.”

“As Essence Ventures boldly becomes the premiere point of access to the hardest to reach and most valuable communities, we welcome Monique’s inclusive leadership style that fosters accountability, urgency, and performance,” said Caroline Wanga, President and CEO of Essence Ventures. “She is a leading authority on evolving multicultural audiences, which will greatly embrace and extend the diversity of the Global Black Community, paralleling opportunities for growth.”

Barkue Tubman Zawolo, formerly Chief of Staff and lead for Talent & Diasporic Engagement at ESSENCE, has been appointed Chief Community Officer. In this new role, she will spearhead global expansion, scale talent partnerships, and drive community and stakeholder engagement to support business goals. As Chief of Staff, Tubman Zawolo led operational efficiency initiatives, workplace culture transformation, and leadership development. She brings extensive experience in strategic partnerships and international business, having collaborated with the Essence Full Circle Festival and major corporations like Delta, Coca-Cola, and the RLJ Group of Companies, as well as governments and heads of state across Africa. Tubman Zawolo's multi-faceted approach to talent engagement aims to redefine how the organization partners with talent and their ecosystems, furthering the company's growth, community impact, and key relationships.

“The needs of the communities that make up the new general market are vast and we see the addition of this role as an important part of how we will respond to this moment in time across the Diaspora,” said Wanga. “Our team is better with Barkue in this vital role.”

“I am deeply honored to step into the role of Chief Community Officer,” said Tubman Zawolo. “Together, we will continue to amplify voices across the Diaspora.”

Essence Ventures’ portfolio of brands includes Essence Communications Inc., AFROPUNK, Beautycon, and Essence Studios. Essence Ventures’ parent company, Sundial Group of Companies, recently acquired Refinery29 under the Sundial Media Group LLC division.

