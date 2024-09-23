PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2024--

The Electronic Secure Title and Registration Transformation (eSTART) Coalition, a group of stakeholders with a shared mission to modernize title and registration processes across the country, proudly celebrates welcoming its 100th member. The coalition’s membership surged from 18 founding organizations to over 100 in just under six months, underscoring the broad support and need for DMV modernization and eSTART’s success in connecting industry stakeholders to foster information exchange and collaboration in service of this goal.

Given the impressive growth, the eSTART Coalition is also announcing the formation of the eSTART Advisory Board, comprising seven distinguished industry leaders. Their insights will be instrumental in shaping the Coalition’s future initiatives and expanding its impact. This Advisory Board will provide strategic guidance and bolster the coalition’s mission to save the auto industry and consumers valuable time and money by modernizing title and registration processes.

The eSTART Coalition Advisory Board includes the following inaugural members:

Chair: Tony Hall , Head of Policy, Title and Registration Modernization at Carvana Vice Chair: Kevin Park, Senior Manager, Government Affairs and Industry Relations at Insurance Auto Auctions Secretary: Quinn Cheney, Director of Business Development and Government Relations at CHAMP Member: Dale Brown , Senior Director, Government Affairs at ACERTUS Member: Dustin Cruz , Vice President of Operations at OPENLANE Member: Gilberto Soria Mendoza , Manager, Government Relations at Upstart Member: Todd Phillips , Director of Program Development at South Carolina Automobile Dealers Association

“eSTART’s rapid growth is a testament to the widespread belief among a broad spectrum of industry stakeholders that it’s time to evolve title and registration systems and processes,” said Tony Hall, Chair of the eSTART Coalition Advisory Board. “We are proud to continue to advocate for change, now with the support of 100 distinguished members representing various parts of our industry and a committed Advisory Board that will continue to foster collaboration in pursuit of our shared modernization goals.”

The eSTART Coalition remains focused on driving improvements by working with government decision-makers to advocate for modern solutions to replace the paper-based processes that currently dominate state and local DMV operations. The rapid growth in membership and the establishment of the Advisory Board mark a new chapter in the Coalition’s journey, promising even greater collaboration.

“I am excited about the future of the eSTART Coalition and the remarkable strides we are already making to modernize automotive title and registration processes,” said Kevin Park, Vice Chair of the eSTART Coalition Advisory Board. “The rapid growth of our coalition and the formation of a diverse Advisory Board are just the beginning. I am thrilled to continue contributing alongside such an outstanding group of industry leaders, and I can't wait to see all that we will accomplish together.”

About eSTART Coalition

The Electronic Secure Title and Registration Transformation (eSTART) Coalition is a united group of leading automotive organizations committed to modernizing and streamlining automotive title and registration processes. eSTART focuses on advocating for the implementation of efficient technology solutions to replace the paper-dependent systems currently used by DMVs. Through collective advocacy and action at the local and national levels, the coalition aims to drive significant improvement in automotive industry processes in ways that benefit all customers, DMVs and industry participants.