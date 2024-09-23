Sections
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 19, 2024

Euna Solutions Launches Euna Special Education: MTSS — A Data-Driven Tool for School Districts to Enhance Student Outcomes

TORONTO & CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2024--

AP News, Associated Press

TORONTO & CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2024--

Euna Solutions®, a leading provider of purpose-built, cloud-based solutions for the public sector, today announced the launch of Euna Special Education: MTSS, a powerful new module designed to transform how school districts across the United States implement and manage Multi-Tiered System of Supports (MTSS). Euna MTSS can be easily added to the broader Euna Special Education platform, currently serving over 650 districts, or it can be used independently.

Euna MTSS is a well-established, evidence-based framework that provides tiered support tailored to individual student needs, helping them succeed academically, behaviorally, and socially. Euna MTSS takes this approach further by integrating centralized data collection, progress monitoring, and collaboration tools into a single, streamlined platform to offer a comprehensive solution that simplifies and enhances the entire process.

“We are excited to launch Euna MTSS, a solution designed to help teachers create and deliver personalized 1:1 support for their students, while helping to eliminate paperwork and free up more time for what matters most — serving kids,” said Derek Johns, Product Director for Euna Special Education. “Euna MTSS helps teachers provide personalized support and easily monitor student progress, leading to better student outcomes and long-term success. Our goal is to give schools the resources they need to create an effective learning environment for every student.”

The key benefits of Euna MTSS for school districts include:

  • Standardized Processes: Euna MTSS creates a highly repeatable method for assessing student progress and outcomes.
  • Data-Driven Adjustments: The platform empowers districts to systematically gather and analyze student data, allowing for proactive and effective interventions.
  • Collaboration & Compliance: With all data centralized and easily accessible, Euna MTSS fosters transparency and collaboration within districts, enhancing the overall effectiveness of the MTSS framework.
  • Simplified Workload: The platform reduces the complexity of tasks by centralizing a district's intervention and support plans, including what interventions and accommodations are being provided and who is responsible for each provision.
  • Progress Monitoring: Euna MTSS offers structured tools to simplify the management of interventions, ensuring that districts can effectively track and gauge the effectiveness of each intervention.

“Euna MTSS empowers school districts to take a proactive approach to student intervention and support early in their educational journey,” said Johns. “By effectively implementing Euna MTSS, districts can identify students’ needs before they escalate into larger issues. This allows educators to tailor support for individual students, creating a supportive learning environment that ensures long-term success for all students.”

To learn more about Euna MTSS, visit https://eunasolutions.com/solutions/special-education/mtss.

About Euna Solutions

Euna Solutions® is a leading provider of purpose-built, cloud-based solutions that power critical administrative functions and financial operations for the public sector. Euna Solutions offers trusted, easy-to-use solutions for procurement, payments, grant management, budgeting, and special education administration that are trusted to increase operational efficiency, transparency, collaboration, and compliance. Working with more than 3,000 government and public sector organizations across North America, Euna Solutions strives to build trust and enable transparency in our communities. Euna Solutions is recognized on Government Technology’s GovTech 100 list, an annual recognition of the top 100 companies making a significant impact and providing solutions to state and local government agencies across the U.S. To learn more, visit www.eunasolutions.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240919591260/en/

CONTACT: Media:

Michael Tebo

Gabriel Marketing Group (for Euna Solutions)

Phone: 703-829-6089

Email:michaelt@gabrielmarketing.com

KEYWORD: ILLINOIS UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CANADA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SOFTWARE NETWORKS OTHER EDUCATION DATA MANAGEMENT TECHNOLOGY APPS/APPLICATIONS PRIMARY/SECONDARY EDUCATION

SOURCE: Euna Solutions

Copyright Business Wire 2024.

PUB: 09/19/2024 06:10 AM/DISC: 09/19/2024 06:10 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240919591260/en

