Everbridge, Inc., the global leader in critical event management (CEM) and national public warning solutions, today announced Everbridge 360 ™ Alert Management, a new interactive and mobile UI that transforms how security professionals can manage critical events from anywhere – working remote or within their Security Operations Center (SOC).

“The introduction of Alert Management, part of our end-to-end Everbridge 360 platform, represents an important step forward in our mission to provide organizations with the tools they need to manage critical events more effectively,” said Dave Wagner, Chief Executive Officer at Everbridge. “With the new Alert Management offering, we are enabling our customers to visualize and control risk events more comprehensively than ever before.”

Alert Management, now part of Everbridge 360 ™

Everbridge is showcasing its new Alert Management capabilities at its booth (#2474) at GSX 2024 in Orlando. Features include:

Interactive User Interface : A revolutionary way for users to interact with and manage risk events. The new interface allows users to visualize their most important alerts, assign ownership, and track status from inception to closure, ensuring a more streamlined and effective response to critical events.

Mobile Device Support: With the rapidity of evolving risk around the globe, security professionals need to be able to not only mitigate risk, but also manage it while on the move. Everbridge 360 Alert Management empowers users to take action via a fully mobile responsive UI that can be embedded in the Everbridge 360 Mobile App.

Enterprise-level Collaboration: Whether a security team is small and agile or Best In Resilience certified with multiple SOCs around the world, Everbridge 360 Alert Management was built to help organizations manage risk at scale with unique collaboration tools to help distributed teams take action when necessary.

More than two dozen organizations participated in the early adopter program for the Alert Management offering, including a leading global aerospace company, a major U.S. insurance provider, a multinational technology corporation, a popular movie & TV streaming platform, a social media giant, one of the largest pharmaceutical companies in the world, and a prominent retailer in the beauty industry.

Some of the initial feedback from the early adopter program includes:

- “Turned it on 30 minutes ago and I already love it!” - “I love the way it looks! It's so much easier to read and navigate.” - “Very clean and concise looking.” - “Especially like it on my phone. Alerts are already pushed to my phone and faster than getting into my computer.”

Existing Features of Everbridge 360

The new features are built on the foundation of Everbridge 360, which has already transformed the way organizations manage critical events. The platform integrates Risk Intelligence, Communications, Collaboration, and Coordination capabilities into a single, modernized interface, providing unparalleled intelligence and innovative capabilities:

Reduced Mean Time to Communicate : Accelerates critical communication and operational incident response processes, ensuring vital information reaches the right people in real-time.

Faster Onboarding for New Users : The optimized features and user-friendly interface enable quicker onboarding for new users.

Minimized Errors in Communication : Mitigates the risk of errors in sending communications, enhancing accuracy and reliability during critical situations.

Bryan Barney, Chief Product Officer at Everbridge, highlighted the company’s dedication to continuous innovation and improvement. “Everbridge 360 showcases our relentless commitment to empowering customers to anticipate, prepare for, mitigate, respond to, and recover from critical events using intelligent automation technology. Our goal is to keep people safe and organizations running smoothly, and Everbridge 360 is a testament to that pledge.”

Experience Everbridge 360 at GSX

The 2024 Global Security eXchange (GSX) conference in Orlando, Florida provides a prime opportunity for attendees to witness live demonstrations of Everbridge 360 and experience firsthand how the platform can transform organizational resilience. We extend a warm invitation to visit Booth #2474 to interact with our experts, explore the features, and learn how Everbridge 360 can elevate your organization’s security and operations.

