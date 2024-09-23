EverCommerce Announces Changes to Its Board Of Directors

DENVER, Sept. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EverCommerce Inc. (Nasdaq: EVCM) (the “Company”), a leading provider of SaaS solutions for service SMBs, announced today the appointment of Alexi Wellman to its Board of Directors, effective Monday, September 23, 2024.

“We are excited to welcome Alexi to our Board of Directors,” said EverCommerce CEO and Chairman of the Board Eric Remer. “Alexi brings extensive experience in operations, financial management, accounting and audit processes and corporate governance that will serve us well in pursuing our growth strategy.”

Upon joining the EverCommerce Board, Ms. Wellman will serve on the Company’s Audit Committee, bringing substantial expertise from her roles as CEO and CFO of Altbaba, Inc., vice president of finance and global controller at Yahoo Inc., CFO of Nebraska Book Company and practicing CPA and audit partner at KPMG LLP.

Ms. Wellman also serves on the Board of Directors for public companies including ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE: GWH) and Werner Enterprises (Nasdaq: WERN), where she is the Chair of both Boards’ Audit Committees.

“I am thrilled to join the Board of Directors at EverCommerce and apply my financial and governance experience to the Company’s mission of simplifying and empowering the lives of its SMB service business customers,” said Ms. Wellman.

Alongside this appointment, EverCommerce is also announcing that current Board member Debby Soo will be leaving the Company’s Board, effective October 31, 2024.