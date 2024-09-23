SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 24, 2024--

The EVERY Company (“EVERY”), a leader in crafting highly functional protein ingredients, has been granted its latest foundational patent, US 12/096,784. This pioneering patent represents a milestone in advancing egg proteins from precision fermentation, further strengthening EVERY’s intellectual property portfolio and cementing its leadership in food technology.

The newly granted patent generally covers any ingredient composition for food products that incorporates recombinant ovalbumin — the principal protein found in egg whites — combined with at least one additional consumable ingredient. Ovalbumin constitutes over 54% of the protein in an egg white and is the chief protein largely responsible for the egg’s foaming, binding, gelling, and nutritive properties across the myriad applications where eggs and egg whites are used as ingredients. The scope of this patent includes a range of innovations including:

Wild-type ovalbumin variants with enhanced performance through various modifications; and

Ovalbumin sourced from multiple avian species and production methods utilizing a range of yeast and fungal systems such as Pichia, Trichoderma, Saccharomyces, and Aspergillus.

Additionally, the patent spans a wide array of product formats — such as baked goods, binding for meat and meat analogues, ready-to-eat egg, whipped cream, ice cream, meringues, and more — and addresses numerous functional applications including hardness, cohesiveness, springiness, chewiness, and foam stability, in both liquid and powder forms.

“This patent is a major milestone for EVERY given the nature of ovalbumin as a functionality powerhouse,” said EVERY Co-Founder and CEO Arturo Elizondo. “Ovalbumin is the protein behind EVERY’s egg white replacement as a B2B ingredient in dozens of the toughest applications and is also the sole protein powering the EVERY Egg which debuted at 3-Michelin star restaurant Eleven Madison Park last year in applications ranging from pisco sours to coddled egg vinaigrettes to chawanmushi and the iconic omelet.” This news comes shortly after EVERY’s multinational partnership announcements with Unilever, Grupo Palacios, and Grupo Nutresa, as EVERY prepares to enter the mass-market.

“This patent is the culmination of nearly a decade worth of research and solidifies our position as a leader in the space,” said Elizondo. “We are excited to build on this achievement and will continue advancing our intellectual property.”

About EVERY™:

EVERY™ is a San-Francisco-based food technology company on a mission to build a more secure and accessible global food system by supplying food and beverage companies with nature-equivalent protein ingredients made using precision fermentation.

EVERY’s line of innovative, FDA-approved ingredients includes EVERY EggWhite™ which replaces the functionality of egg and egg whites in a range of applications and EVERY Protein™, a highly soluble, invisible protein that can be used to enhance a wide variety of food and beverage products including coffees, juices, sodas, syrups, and baked goods.