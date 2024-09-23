WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 18, 2024--

Evolv Technology (NASDAQ: EVLV), a leading security technology company pioneering AI-based solutions designed to create safer experiences, today announced the launch of two new product offerings to be displayed at the upcoming Global Security Exchange (GSX) conference, September 23-25 in Orlando, Florida. The new products include Evolv eXpedite™, an autonomous AI-based weapons detection system for bags, and Evolv Eva™, a personal safety app. These new offerings, as well as existing products such as Evolv Express® and Evolv Visual Gun Detection™, are designed to be integrated layers for detection as part of a unified Evolv Safer Experience System™. Customers may start with any of the offerings knowing they can easily add layers and capabilities over time for their security operations. Evolv eXpedite will allow guests to enter at the pace of life through Express and have their bags screened simultaneously without having to remove binders, laptops and other items. In the future, Evolv eXpedite will be enhanced to deter certain prohibited items like vapes, with the goal to help organizations enforce policies for a safer, more compliant environment.

The Evolv Safer Experience System™

The Evolv Safer Experience System offers multiple advanced solutions that work together to help deter, detect, and orchestrate response to security threats. Unlike standalone solutions, the Evolv Safer Experience System affords customers the ability to leverage connected solutions for brandished firearm detection, concealed weapons detection, personal safety tools, and/or data analytics into a unified security infrastructure. This approach is intended to remove inefficiencies and burdens that can be caused by disconnected offerings from various vendors.

Evolv's unique "Red Box" visual alert is provided across several Safer Experience System products to help identify the threat location and speed resolution. The Safer Experience System brings together common user interfaces, alerting, applications, data analytics, deployment and support processes aimed to better connect the security environment and operating experiences. The goal of having coordinated layers from one platform is to create a safer, efficient, and welcoming security experience. Evolv’s newest innovations extend the value of flagship product Evolv Express® and build upon recent enhancements such as the Evolv Mobile app, automated analytics reports, and new Portal dashboards.

“At Evolv, our mission is to help create safer experiences where people live, work, learn and play. We believe the next security era will be defined by ‘connected layers’ to address the multi-dimensional nature of threats,” said Peter George, CEO of Evolv Technology. “We have been, and will continue to be, on the cutting edge of innovation with cloud-based software and AI to advance the effectiveness of our products, support our customers growing needs, and solidify our position as a pioneering leader in physical security.”

Introducing Two New Products

Evolv eXpedite™: Designed to work in conjunction with Evolv Express, Evolv’s latest AI-based product innovation, Evolv eXpedite , is an autonomous, high throughput threat detection system for bags. eXpedite is designed to eliminate the need for a trained operator to detect potential threats in a cluttered bag environment. Most traditional x-ray machines require an operator to interpret an x-ray image. eXpedite utilizes advanced AI to determine if a bag contains a potential threat. There is no image that needs to be interpreted by a person, as eXpedite provides a simple “Red Light/Green Light” determination of which bag may need to be searched. With high speed and high accuracy detection, eXpedite is designed to maximize throughput of bags scanned while minimizing the number of bags that require hand search. This can help venues to add high-speed bag inspection to accelerate and simplify the visitor experience without needing to add staff with specific x-ray interpretation training or skills. “We designed eXpedite to create a fast and simple way for venues with high clutter environments to clear bags while keeping up with the speed of people being screened by Express,” said Mike Ellenbogen, co-founder and chief innovation officer of Evolv. "At SoFi Stadium at Hollywood Park, we are deeply committed to innovation and are always eager to explore any new solutions Evolv introduces that prioritize both security and the visitor/employee experience. We are particularly excited about their advancements in the X-ray space with Evolv eXpedite. We believe this technology has the power to enhance our entry throughput while providing an easy-to-use system that supports our operators effectively,” said Otto Benedict, senior vice president, facility and campus operations at SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park. Leveraging Evolv’s AI-based approach with “Red Box” resolution support for operators, eXpedite marks the next step in Evolv’s mission to provide intelligent threat detection solutions that empower security professionals and create safer experiences. Evolv eXpedite is planned for limited availability in North America in Q4.

Evolv Eva™: Evolv is also delighted to introduce Evolv Eva , a mobile personal safety app designed to provide on-the-go, 24/7 safety features for people as they live, work, learn and play. Eva offers personal safety resources through on-the-go security tools, such as ‘automatic check-ins’, ‘report an incident’, and ‘connect with a live, trained safety agent.’ This furthers Evolv’s mission to create safer experiences in more places beyond venues. Evolv partners with more than 800 organizations worldwide for weapons detection and Evolv Eva offers customers an additional tool to help keep their employees safer with this companion mobile app. Evolv Eva is planned for general availability in North America in Q4.

“We are committed to driving the physical security industry forward by pioneering connected solutions for our customers and delivering excellence in all we do,” said Jay Muelhoefer, chief commercial officer of Evolv Technology. “Our thoughtful approach to innovative product development is driven by our customers’ needs and feedback. We remain grateful for the deep level of engagement from the security and business leadership community we serve.”

Evolv partners with iconic organizations across the globe, including stadiums, arenas, performing arts centers, theme parks and museums, as well as schools, hospitals, places of worship and cities. Evolv’s technology has been used to screen over one billion people since 2019 and is part of a layered approach to safety for over 800 customers worldwide.

Evolv Technology’s new products, along with flagship product Evolv Express® and Evolv Visual Gun Detection®, will be showcased at GSX 2024 at Booth #2640. For more information, please visit www.evolv.com.

