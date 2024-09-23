WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 18, 2024--
Evolv Technology (NASDAQ: EVLV), a leading security technology company pioneering AI-based solutions designed to create safer experiences, today announced the launch of two new product offerings to be displayed at the upcoming Global Security Exchange (GSX) conference, September 23-25 in Orlando, Florida. The new products include Evolv eXpedite™, an autonomous AI-based weapons detection system for bags, and Evolv Eva™, a personal safety app. These new offerings, as well as existing products such as Evolv Express® and Evolv Visual Gun Detection™, are designed to be integrated layers for detection as part of a unified Evolv Safer Experience System™. Customers may start with any of the offerings knowing they can easily add layers and capabilities over time for their security operations. Evolv eXpedite will allow guests to enter at the pace of life through Express and have their bags screened simultaneously without having to remove binders, laptops and other items. In the future, Evolv eXpedite will be enhanced to deter certain prohibited items like vapes, with the goal to help organizations enforce policies for a safer, more compliant environment.
Evolv eXpedite™, an autonomous AI-based weapons detection system for bags. (Photo: Business Wire)
The Evolv Safer Experience System™
The Evolv Safer Experience System offers multiple advanced solutions that work together to help deter, detect, and orchestrate response to security threats. Unlike standalone solutions, the Evolv Safer Experience System affords customers the ability to leverage connected solutions for brandished firearm detection, concealed weapons detection, personal safety tools, and/or data analytics into a unified security infrastructure. This approach is intended to remove inefficiencies and burdens that can be caused by disconnected offerings from various vendors.
Evolv's unique "Red Box" visual alert is provided across several Safer Experience System products to help identify the threat location and speed resolution. The Safer Experience System brings together common user interfaces, alerting, applications, data analytics, deployment and support processes aimed to better connect the security environment and operating experiences. The goal of having coordinated layers from one platform is to create a safer, efficient, and welcoming security experience. Evolv’s newest innovations extend the value of flagship product Evolv Express® and build upon recent enhancements such as the Evolv Mobile app, automated analytics reports, and new Portal dashboards.
“At Evolv, our mission is to help create safer experiences where people live, work, learn and play. We believe the next security era will be defined by ‘connected layers’ to address the multi-dimensional nature of threats,” said Peter George, CEO of Evolv Technology. “We have been, and will continue to be, on the cutting edge of innovation with cloud-based software and AI to advance the effectiveness of our products, support our customers growing needs, and solidify our position as a pioneering leader in physical security.”
Introducing Two New Products
“We are committed to driving the physical security industry forward by pioneering connected solutions for our customers and delivering excellence in all we do,” said Jay Muelhoefer, chief commercial officer of Evolv Technology. “Our thoughtful approach to innovative product development is driven by our customers’ needs and feedback. We remain grateful for the deep level of engagement from the security and business leadership community we serve.”
Evolv partners with iconic organizations across the globe, including stadiums, arenas, performing arts centers, theme parks and museums, as well as schools, hospitals, places of worship and cities. Evolv’s technology has been used to screen over one billion people since 2019 and is part of a layered approach to safety for over 800 customers worldwide.
Evolv Technology’s new products, along with flagship product Evolv Express® and Evolv Visual Gun Detection®, will be showcased at GSX 2024 at Booth #2640. For more information, please visit www.evolv.com.
About Evolv Technology
Evolv Technology (NASDAQ: EVLV) is designed to transform human security to make a safer, faster, and better experience for the world’s most iconic venues and companies as well as schools, hospitals, and public spaces, using industry leading artificial intelligence (AI)-powered screening and analytics. Its mission is to transform security to create a safer world to live, work, learn, and play. Evolv has digitally transformed the gateways in many places where people gather by enabling seamless integration combined with powerful analytics and insights. Evolv’s advanced systems have scanned more than a billion people since 2019. Evolv has been awarded the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) SAFETY Act Designation as a Qualified Anti-Terrorism Technology (QATT) as well as the Security Industry Association (SIA) New Products and Solutions (NPS) Award in the Law Enforcement/Public Safety/Guarding Systems category, as well as Sport Business Journal’s (SBJ) awards for “Best In Fan Experience Technology” and “Best In Sports Technology”. Evolv®, Evolv Express®, Evolv Insights®, Evolv Visual Gun Detection™, Evolv eXpedite™, and Evolv Eva™ are registered trademarks or trademarks of Evolv Technologies, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions. For more information, visit https://evolv.com.
Forward-looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking” statements and information, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that relate to our current expectations and views of future events. In some cases, these forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, some of which are beyond our control. In addition, these forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to future events or our Company’s performance and are not a guarantee of future performance. Actual outcomes may differ materially from the information contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including, without limitation, the risk factors set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended on December 31, 2023, that was filed with the SEC on February 29, 2024, as may be updated in other filings we make with the SEC, including our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended on June 30, 2024 that was filed with the SEC on August 8, 2024. These statements reflect management’s current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or will occur. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.
