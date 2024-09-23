NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 23, 2024--

EVPassport, a global EV charging network, today announced that CEO Hooman Shahidi will speak at the 2024 Concordia Annual Summit, a premier gathering of public and private sector visionaries during the UN General Assembly week, happening September 23-25, in New York City. Shahidi, a longtime proponent of using technology to drive good, will be joined on stage by other public and private sector visionaries to discuss advancing environmental sustainability through technological innovation that drives both business and consumer benefits.

Innovations in technology and socially responsible investment are transforming social and environmental impact. For businesses to thrive in today’s competitive market, they must harness the power of AI and smart tech to deliver custom-built solutions that not only meet the needs of consumers but also seamlessly integrate sustainability into the user experience.

“Business is the greatest platform for change, serving as a piston of innovation for policy, which is why we believe Concordia is such a critical forum to discuss how we are going to build the future,” said Hooman Shahidi, Co-founder and CEO of EVPassport.

During the Concordia Annual Summit, Shahidi will be joined on stage by Jay Collins, Vice Chairman, Banking, Capital Markets, Advisory at Citi (NYSE: C), and Barbara Humpton, President and CEO of Siemens (XETR: SIE), among other business leaders, for a panel discussion on adopting a long-term investment horizon to improve technology initiatives to drive societal impact in today’s dynamic world. From AI-driven solutions to smart EV charging stations, this conversation will uncover next-gen technology that meets ever-evolving consumer demands while seamlessly integrating sustainability into the user experience.

Building Tomorrow: Innovating with Tech and Investment for a Sustainable Legacy |Tuesday, September 24, at 9:30 A.M. ET on the West Stage

"Innovation and accessibility are key to ensuring an authentic and inclusive energy transition to a low-carbon economy,” said Matthew Swift, Co-Founder, President & CEO, Concordia. “Concordia is proud to partner with EVPassport as they revolutionize the electric vehicle charging industry with market-driven solutions that bring more sustainable infrastructure options to markets across the globe."

As the leading public-private sector forum alongside the UN General Assembly, this year’s annual summit is geared to establish market-led solutions to the greatest challenges of today. Delving into the private sector’s pivotal role in combating disinformation and tackling urgent issues like environmental sustainability and emerging technologies, the 14th Concordia Annual Summit will foster transformative discussions and deliver actionable outcomes.

About EVPassport LLC

EVPassport LLC is the Nation’s most reliable EV Charging Network. The company was founded by a team of leaders across technologies, enterprise software, and financial services. Together, the founding team represents experience from companies like Twitter, Oracle, Salesforce, Booz Allen, and the White House. EVPassport is the technological evolution of EV charging software and hardware for forward-thinking companies worldwide that place a high value on the satisfaction of their customers. EVPassport is based in Santa Monica, California, and is backed by a $25-billion-dollar private equity firm. Some of EVPassport’s customers include Fairfield Residential, Ace Parking, Brookfield, MJW Investments, Nuveen, and National Development. To learn more, please visit www.evpassport.com.

