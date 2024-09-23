ExcelSense Technologies Introduces Self-Cleaning LidarShield™

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2024--

ExcelSense Technologies, the industry-leading provider of maintenance-free, self-cleaning technologies for industrial optics, cameras and laser sensors, announced today LidarShield™, the first maintenance-free, self-cleaning optical shield for LiDARs. Building on the success of ExcelSense’s innovative cameras and optical shields, currently adopted by many leading OEMs, LidarShield™ brings the advantages of its patented and proven technology to Ouster’s OS sensor family. Ouster is a leader in high-performance LiDAR sensors and solutions.

LidarShield™, the first maintenance-free, self-cleaning optical shield for LiDARs.

LidarShield™ is compatible with Ouster’s OS0 and OS1 3D scanning LiDAR sensors, which are commonly used in autonomous and automated mining operations. The rugged LidarShield™ also adds significant protection against impact, vibration and temperature extremes to further ensure reliable, uninterrupted operation for autonomous equipment in severe weather and the most demanding mining environments.

“LidarShield™ was born out of direct requests from industry leaders for continuously available 3D scanning technology, which is integral to the function of autonomous equipment. ExcelSense’s maintenance-free self-cleaning technology ensures that Ouster’s advanced and high-performance sensors realize their potential without being at the mercy of the conditions in the field. It is truly unmatched in the industry,” says Nima Nabavi, Founder and CEO of ExcelSense.

“LiDAR sensors are invaluable in autonomous mining. ExcelSense’s self-cleaning LidarShield™ ensures full-scale deployments are consistently successful under extreme conditions. We are excited about the potential for LidarShield™ to maximize the performance of our sensors and minimize downtime in the mining industry’s autonomous and remote monitoring operations,” says Ouster’s SVP of Global Sales, Cyrille Jacquement.

ExcelSense Technologies’ line of self-cleaning optical products has already been proven to meet the environmental demands of the mining industry. Thousands of ExcelSense systems have been deployed in 15 countries across the globe. Leading potash mines utilize ExcelSense’s ToughEye-1700 ™ and SensorShield-1600™ for AI-based image analysis on extremely dusty conveyor belts; a breakthrough tech innovation, and a sector-leading accomplishment.

ExcelSense cameras are also enabling a wide range of teleoperated equipment including shotcrete spraying robots in underground mines, allowing uninterrupted above ground control resulting in a significant leap in efficiency from approximately 50 per cent to 90 per cent. The Canadian Institute of Mining published an article referring to ExcelSense’s technology as “game-changing”.

Conventional systems require regular maintenance, such as fluid top-ups and compressor maintenance, and employ nozzles susceptible to freezing and clogging. They also lack effectiveness against many contaminants found in a typical mining environment. ExcelSense systems require no maintenance for their rated life (over 11 years in many applications), yet safely remove both wet and dry abrasives, mud, grease, oil, molten asphalt and even crystallizing contaminants such as salt, phosphates and potash.

ExcelSense will unveil a pre-production unit of the self-cleaning LidarShield™, based on their field-proven technology adopted by the largest mining OEMs, at their booth located in the Las Vegas Convention Centre North Hall inside Canada Pavilion (booth #1221) in front of Canada Cafe Booth (#1630 and #1632) at MINExpo 2024 from September 24-26, 2024. LidarShield™, the first maintenance-free, self-cleaning optical shield for LiDARs, is anticipated to be commercially available in 2025.

ABOUT EXCELSENSE: