Local News & NorthwestSeptember 25, 2024

Expedia Group to Webcast Third Quarter 2024 Results on November 7, 2024

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 25, 2024--

AP News, Associated Press

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 25, 2024--

Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE) will report its third quarter 2024 results for the period ended September 30, 2024, on Thursday, November 7, 2024 via an earnings release and accompanying webcast. These items will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company’s corporate website at http://ir.expediagroup.com. The earnings release will post after market close and the webcast will begin at 1:30 PM Pacific Time / 4:30 PM Eastern Time. A replay of the call is expected to be available for approximately twelve months.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc. brands power travel for everyone, everywhere through our global platform. Driven by the core belief that travel is a force for good, we help people experience the world in new ways and build lasting connections. We provide industry-leading technology solutions to fuel partner growth and success, while facilitating memorable experiences for travelers. Our organization is made up of three pillars: Expedia Brands, housing all our consumer brands; Expedia Product & Technology, focused on the group’s product and technical strategy and offerings; and Expedia for Business, consisting of business-to-business solutions and relationships throughout the travel ecosystem. Expedia Group’s three flagship consumer brands includes: Expedia®, Hotels.com®, and Vrbo®.

For more information, visit www.expediagroup.com. Follow us on Twitter @expediagroup and check out our LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/expedia.

© 2024 Expedia, Inc., an Expedia Group company. All rights reserved. Trademarks and logos are the property of their respective owners. CST: 2029030-50

