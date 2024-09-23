COSTA MESA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 18, 2024--

Experian has been ranked 7th on the 2024 IDC FinTech Rankings, placing in the top 10 providers for the third consecutive year. The FinTech Rankings evaluate the top 100 providers of financial technology based on 2023 calendar year revenues from the financial services and FinTech industries. In related news, Experian is also an IDC Real Results Award winner, ranking in the top spot for Bank Deposit Transformation.

The Real Results Awards recognize IT providers that have enabled a genuine, measurable and future-enabling change at a client financial institution (bank, capital markets firm, or insurer) in the worldwide financial services industry. The Bank Deposit Transformation award was based on customer data and their use of the Experian Ascend Fraud Sandbox.

“Placing first for Bank Deposit Transformation demonstrates how this new Experian fraud solution enables our customers to use state-of-the-art fraud-prevention and identity-protection technology to dramatically improve approval rates for online deposit accounts, directly impacting their bottom line while simultaneously lowering fraud losses,” said Alex Lintner, Chief Executive Officer of Experian Software Solutions. "These honors underscore our delivery of advanced modeling and comprehensive data insights that advance and accelerate our customers’ business. They also promote better financial outcomes for our clients compared to incumbent ways of solving this difficult trade-off and mitigate risk from the rising tide of sophisticated AI-driven approaches by bad actors to defraud consumers."

Ascend Fraud Sandbox provides an analytical environment that enables users to explore data to discover new fraud patterns and build, test and deploy new models in days rather than months. It pairs an organization’s own data with unique cross-industry identity and fraud data assets. It employs more than 10 billion identity and fraud events that include applications, login activity, and transactions, along with fraud tags, adding tens of millions of new events daily.

“In the 2024 IDC FinTech Rankings program, Experian is ranked as the 7th largest global provider of technology solutions to the financial services industry and won its first IDC Real Results Winner Award for Bank Deposit Transformation,” says Marc DeCastro, research director at IDC. “Experian offers the data, technology and scalable solutions to enable financial institutions to make informed business decisions at the necessary speed to help them remain competitive in a rapidly changing and competitive marketplace.”

In its 21st year, the IDC FinTech Rankings categorize and evaluate technology providers strictly based on previous calendar year revenues from financial institutions (banking, insurance, and/or capital markets) or directly to fintech solution providers for hardware, software, and/or services To view the complete rankings, visit www.idc.com/prodserv/insights/financial/fintech-rankings.

