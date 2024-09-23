HOPKINSVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2024--

EZ-ACCESS®, the leading provider of innovative mobility and accessibility solutions, today announced another step in their partnership with PBR (Professional Bull Riders) that commits to inclusivity and accessibility for everyone.

EZ-ACCESS, the official ramp and accessibility provider of PBR, has outfitted the Davis Rodeo Ranch in Archdale, NC, with ramps and viewing platforms to provide PBR legend and world champion bull rider Jerome Davis with unfettered access to his world-class ranch and training facility.

Following his debilitating bull riding accident in 1998, Davis remains a successful and inspirational figure within the PBR community. He and his wife Tiffany have raised top bucking bulls on their ranch, which also hosts one of PBR’s longest-tenured events. Jerome now serves as head coach of the Carolina Cowboys, and Tiffany is assistant general manager of the Cowboys, currently No. 1 in the PBR Camping World Team Series with a 15-4-1 record heading into their 2024 homestand at Greensboro Coliseum this weekend (September 20-22).

Davis’ resilience and dedication to riders have become even more profound with the recent installation of EZ-ACCESS products at his ranch. These ramps and platforms have improved Davis' accessibility and enhanced functionality for riders, staff, and visitors at the ranch.

“EZ-ACCESS has provided me with the mobility tools I need to continue mentoring riders,” said Davis. “Their accessibility products allow me to move freely around the ranch, and the enhancements have truly made a difference in my ability to coach and train without barriers.”

Through this partnership, EZ-ACCESS will earn greater exposure within the PBR community, reaching a devoted and enthusiastic audience. Fans of bull riding and professionals in the sport will experience accessibility solutions from EZ-ACCESS throughout the arena.

Significant Opportunities for Partner Dealers

This partnership continues to present tremendous opportunities for EZ-ACCESS partner dealers to break through barriers with extreme sports fans and recreational enthusiasts. The visibility generated through PBR events, broadcasts, and sponsorships will position EZ-ACCESS as a key player in both accessibility and high-performance environments. This agreement allows EZ-ACCESS to showcase their products live and under the spotlight of an exhilarating sport with 79 million U.S. fans (Source: YouGov Profiles+).

“We’re excited about this partnership and the exposure it provides for our partner-dealers to reach customers through PBR and beyond,” said EZ-ACCESS CEO Don Everard. “The endorsement by Jerome Davis and the equipment we installed at his ranch serve as a perfect model of the quality products we offer everyone for home, work, and play.”

As this partnership progresses, EZ-ACCESS will collaborate with PBR to raise awareness of accessibility issues and provide innovative solutions that remove barriers from people’s lives.

For more information on EZ-ACCESS products and this partnership with PBR, please visit https://ezaccess.com/.

