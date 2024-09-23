AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 23, 2024--

F45 Training Holdings Inc., a global leader in community-based group fitness, proudly launches Welcome Week, starting today. This initiative, offered at participating studios worldwide, grants a free week of classes to individuals who have yet to experience F45 Training. Designed to make fitness more accessible and inclusive, Welcome Week invites people of all fitness levels to join.

Throughout the week, new participants can explore F45 Training studios and engage in community-driven workouts that showcase why F45 Training is a benchmark in functional fitness. Welcome Week aims to cultivate a supportive environment where everyone, especially those new to fitness, can feel encouraged and included.

“Welcome Week is our way of opening our doors to you,” said Tom Dowd, CEO of F45 Training. “This is your invitation to step into your local studio, meet our coaches and community, and discover the transformative power of our workouts.”

During Welcome Week, F45 Training, rated the No. 1 gym chain in the U.S. by Men's Journal in 2023 , offers seven unique workouts that combine high-intensity interval training (HIIT), functional movements, and strength training within a dynamic and supportive setting. Each workout is carefully designed to be challenging yet adaptable, enabling participants to progress at their own pace and fully engage with our diverse training offerings.

This special week provides new members with an exceptional opportunity to kickstart their fitness journey, immerse in the support of coaches and community, and experience how achieving goals together is at the heart of the F45 Training experience.

To find your local studio and sign up today, visit: https://f45training.com/welcomeweek/

