AURORA, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 23, 2024--

Factor, America’s leading ready-to-eat (RTE) meal delivery service, announced today the launch of its new supplements brand, Factor Form. Featuring a line-up of greens powder, protein powder, and hydration packs, Factor Form is rooted in Factor’s food-first mentality, offering consumers convenient, functional products that blend culinary expertise with supplement science.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240923875993/en/

Factor Form is a supplement subscription service, offering greens, proteins and hydration, to enhance customers’ overall health and wellness. (Photo: Business Wire)

Factor Form’s dietitian-approved offerings are sourced from high-quality, keto-friendly ingredients with no added sugar to help fuel fulfilling lives. Designed for either at home or on-the-go use, all Factor Form products come in convenient single-serve packets, helping to minimize mess and make it easy to stick to your wellness routine. The new product line provides customers with a range of delicious, convenient and nutritional solutions, including:

Factor Form Daily Greens - The perfect way to start your day, this all-in one greens powder features 40 vitamins and superfoods that help fill nutrient gaps and support gut health, immunity and boost energy and mood. With a refreshing citrusy taste, this is a greens powder you’ll look forward to drinking.

Factor Form Whey Protein Powder - Hitting your protein goals never tasted this good. A complete source of whey isolate protein, with 25 grams of high quality protein, 6.3g BCAAs and 9 essential amino acids to help build muscle, support recovery and meet daily protein needs. Flavors include Chocolate and Vanilla.

Factor Form Hydration Boost - Upgrade your water with a great-tasting hydration mix featuring 5x the electrolytes vs the market leader and added vitamins for immune system support and energy. Flavors include Lemon Lime, Orange Yuzu and Passionfruit Guava.

“Factor Form is doubling down on Factor’s mission to help people take the guesswork out of eating well, so they can fuel up and feel good, anytime,” said Laura Loughran, General Manager, Factor Form. “The supplement market can be overwhelming, which is why we’ve done the research so our customers don’t have to. Our suite of supplements can be taken individually, but also have been designed to work together. And, to cater to consumers' busy lifestyles, we package our supplements in convenient single-serve portions, making it easy to stick to your wellness routine on-the-go!”

As a food-first brand, Factor ensures that Factor Form supplements meet the same high-quality standards as their food products. Grounded in food science, Factor Form supplements offer diverse flavors and are formulated to enhance meals, not replace them.

Where to Find Factor Form:

Factor Form is a monthly subscription service with the ability for customers to cancel or reactivate their subscription at any time. New Factor Form customers can sign up without a Factor subscription by visiting FactorForm.com. Current Factor customers can simply log-in to their account during checkout, utilizing existing delivery and payment information. Factor customers can also explore the Factor Form experience using the new tabbed navigation on the main dashboard, providing a convenient, singular location to manage both their food and supplement needs.

For a limited time, new subscribers to Factor Form will receive a free sampler kit - including one protein packet, one lemon-lime hydration pack, and one greens packet - with their first subscription.

To learn more, visit FactorForm.com.

About Factor Form