LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 23, 2024--

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIE) (“Faraday Future”, “FF” or “Company”), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today announced it delivered an FF 91 2.0 Futurist Alliance to Born Leaders Entertainment in the famous Warwick Club in Hollywood on September 20. Born Leaders Entertainment also becomes a user, and Developer Co-Creation Officer for FF. Top American sports and entertainment celebrities gathered to celebrate the Delivery event.

A video from the evening delivery event can be viewed here: https://youtube.com/shorts/qEH7_TG5Ux8?si=OQKPRhaT22a0UcJ5

Born Leaders Entertainment is a company deeply immersed in the entertainment business that helps support some of the biggest artists in the entertainment industry and provides recording management and support services for music tours and other events. It may work together with FF on promotional opportunities, red carpet events and other high-profile engagements with celebrities and entertainers that may open further future opportunities or endorsements. Other possible engagements may include VIP chauffeur services with the FF 91 that will create marketing opportunities. This marks another forward step in FF’s B2B business.

“We are thrilled to deliver an FF 91 2.0 to Born Leaders Entertainment, a prominent top celebrity agent in the entertainment and sports industry,” said Matthias Aydt Global CEO of FF. “We are looking forward to having more in-depth collaboration with top celebrities through Co-Creation with Born Leaders entertainment.”

Users can preorder an FF 91 2.0 vehicle via the FF Intelligent App or through ff.com:

(English): https://www.ff.com/us/preorder/

(Chinese): https://www.ff.com/cn/preorder/

ABOUT FARADAY FUTURE

Faraday Future is the pioneer of the Ultimate AI TechLuxury ultra spire market in the intelligent EV era, and the disruptor of the traditional ultra-luxury car civilization epitomized by Ferrari and Maybach. FF is not just an EV Company, but also a software-driven intelligent internet Company. Ultimately FF aims to become a User Company by offering a shared intelligent mobility ecosystem. FF remains dedicated to advancing electric vehicle technology to meet the evolving needs and preferences of users worldwide, driven by a pursuit of intelligent and AI-driven mobility.

FOLLOW FARADAY FUTURE