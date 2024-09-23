Fast Company Recognizes Suffolk as 2024 ‘Best Workplace for Innovators’

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 18, 2024--

Suffolk, one of the largest and most innovative construction enterprises in the country, has secured its place on the Fast Company Best Workplaces for Innovators list for 2024. This prestigious list acknowledges 100 companies that serve as dynamic hubs for cultivating innovative talent. Suffolk is ranked among the top 16 largest companies with more than 1,000 employees.

Suffolk is widely recognized as a leader in implementing sophisticated technologies and data solutions that add value on construction jobsites. Suffolk was an early construction industry investor and adopter of data solutions and technologies, which has positioned the company as a leader and disruptor of an industry long overdue for innovation. Suffolk continues to leverage cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence, robotics, predictive analytics and dashboards to change the way buildings are planned, designed and built.

“The increasing complexity of construction projects, lack of efficiencies and productivity on jobsites, and volatile costs of construction materials and labor, among other factors, are forcing contractors to be more efficient and productive than ever before,” said John Fish, Chairman and CEO of Suffolk. “By creating a vibrant corporate culture rooted in innovation, investing in new technologies and tools, and partnering with con-tech startups, Suffolk has been able to leverage technology and data to add significant value for clients by consistently delivering complex projects safely, on budget and on schedule.”

Suffolk has amassed 15 years of data from its hundreds of project sites throughout the country, forming a clean data lake and the essential basis for predictive analytics that contribute to the efficiencies the company achieves today. A team of 30 in-house data analysts uses this data, as well as new data collected daily by field professionals, to thoroughly monitor quality, progress, safety, cost and schedule. In addition to providing exceptional efficiencies, this rigorous process has led to the proactive identification of minor issues before they escalate into major problems.

Suffolk’s implementation of innovative technologies and data solutions on its jobsites has allowed its project teams to build structures that were all but impossible just years ago. Suffolk has successfully managed and delivered building construction projects in every industry sector, including the Boston Logan International Airport Terminal E; guitar-shaped Seminole Hard Rock Resort and Casino in Hollywood, Florida; Boston University Center for Computing & Data Science, the largest net zero project in the northeast region; Winthrop Center, the largest Passive House office space in the world, located in Boston; 6 th Street Place in Los Angeles; interior renovations at the iconic Waldorf Astoria renovation in New York City; renovations to the Capitol Records building in Los Angeles; and Dallas Fort Worth International Airport. Suffolk is a major player in the commercial, life sciences, healthcare, education, mission critical, aviation/transportation, gaming, entertainment and federal government sectors.

About Suffolk

Suffolk is a national enterprise that builds, innovates and invests. Suffolk is an end-to-end business that provides value throughout the entire project lifecycle by leveraging its core construction management services with vertical service lines that include real estate capital investment, design, self-perform construction services, technology start-up investment (Suffolk Technologies) and innovation research/development.

Suffolk – America’s Contractor – is a national company with more than $5.5 billion in annual revenue, 2,800 employees, and offices in Boston, Massachusetts (headquarters); New York City, New York; Miami, West Palm Beach, Tampa and Estero in Florida; Dallas, Texas; Los Angeles, San Francisco and San Diego in California; Portland, Maine; and Herndon, Virginia. Suffolk manages some of the most complex, sophisticated projects in the country, serving clients in every major industry sector, including healthcare, life sciences, education, gaming, transportation/aviation, federal government and public work, mission critical and commercial. Suffolk is privately held and is led by founder, chairman and CEO John Fish. Suffolk is ranked #8 on ENR’s list of “Top CM-at-Risk Contractors.” For more information, visitwww.suffolk.comand follow Suffolk onFacebook,Twitter,LinkedIn,YouTube, andInstagram.