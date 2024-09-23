YORK, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 18, 2024--

Adtran today announced that Fastr Broadband is leveraging its open and intelligent fiber access technology to deliver full-fiber connectivity to customers in the city of York. The new network enables residential subscribers and businesses to access affordable, high-speed internet services. Adtran’s Mosaic CP is being utilized to streamline network management and orchestration, while its SDX 6330 software-defined optical line terminals (OLTs) ensure efficient service delivery and scalable network growth. The compact, energy-efficient design of Adtran’s technology also aligns with Fastr Broadband’s mission to integrate high-speed broadband seamlessly into York’s historic landscape.

“With its rich, multi-layered history, cobbled streets and inviting tea rooms, York is a city with enduring cultural significance. That’s why we chose a partner that could help us advance its digital future while preserving its heritage,” said Pete Evans, director at Fastr Broadband. “Adtran’s team has been instrumental in helping us design and build a solution tailored to York’s unique requirements. Their role in smoothly migrating our customers to the new network has also been vital. So, whether you’re a York-based business looking to provide a more reliable connection to your customers or want a better internet experience at home, we now have an ultra-fast network that gives you affordable access to top-tier symmetrical services.”

The deployment includes Adtran’s Mosaic CP, which provides Fastr Broadband with full SDN control over its infrastructure, offering a highly flexible and agile framework for service delivery. The inclusion of Adtran’s high-performance 10Gbit/s 48-port OLT, the SDX 6330, simplifies network operations through the versatile Combo PON standard, leading to quicker deployments, reduced maintenance and enhanced network efficiency. The SDX 6330 also has a compact and modular design ideally suited for York’s dense and space-constrained urban environments. This allows for discreet deployment in areas where minimizing physical footprint is paramount. Complementing this, Adtran’s service delivery gateways ensure reliable Wi-Fi coverage throughout homes and businesses.

“Many of our professional services team in the UK have strong ties to York and a personal commitment to enhancing the city’s digital landscape. That’s why we’re so pleased to be helping Fastr Broadband expand the availability of advanced broadband services and enrich the options for both residents and businesses. And beyond the initial rollout, we’re committed to ongoing support, ensuring the community enjoys continuous access to ultra-fast services,” commented Stuart Broome, GM of EMEA sales at Adtran. “Compact, modular and software-driven, our SDX 6330 is ideal for tackling the unique challenges and requirements associated with working in dense urban environments while also respecting the historical character of cities like York. Our flexible Combo PON platform is also highly scalable, ensuring the service provider can expand its network cost-effectively and sustainably in the years to come.”

