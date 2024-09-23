PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 23, 2024--
Fellows Fund is pleased to announce the release of its in-depth research report, " The AI-Native Paradigm: Trends and Opportunities in Enterprise AI," crafted by 20 AI Fellows from the Fellows Fund AI community. This report is the culmination of insights gained from speaking with more than 1,000 AI startups over the past two years and conducting in-depth interviews with industry AI experts. It delves into the evolving landscape of Enterprise AI, highlighting key trends and identifying promising startup opportunities in the field.

Key Trends in Enterprise AI Adoption
The report identifies several crucial trends reshaping the enterprise AI ecosystem:
1. Evolution of AI Capabilities: The AI landscape is quickly advancing beyond predictive models and generative AI, moving toward "Agentic AI"—a new era of AI that enables autonomous decision-making and task execution.
2. AI-Native Enterprise Applications: Enterprises and startups are increasingly developing AI-native applications from the ground up. Unlike traditional software enhanced with AI, these applications are fundamentally designed with AI capabilities at their core, leading to a new wave of innovation.
3. Deep vs. Shallow AI Integration: Companies with deep domain expertise and robust AI foundations are building sustainable competitive advantages by integrating AI more deeply into their processes, as opposed to merely incorporating shallow AI wrappers around LLMs into existing products.
4. Navigating Enterprise AI Challenges: Despite the rapid adoption, enterprises face significant challenges around accuracy, data management, complexity, and return on investment, underscoring the need for specialized solutions.
Opportunities for AI Startups
Based on these trends, the report identifies four key areas of opportunity for AI startups:
1. Autonomous Agents: With the growth of agentic AI capabilities, startups have the chance to develop sophisticated digital agents and robotics solutions that can automate a wide range of tasks across digital and physical domains.
2. AI-Native Applications: The democratization of AI development has lowered barriers to entry, allowing startups to build disruptive AI-native applications that challenge incumbents and redefine user experiences.
3. Deep Domain-Specific Applications: Startups focusing on domain-specific applications for enterprise functions such as Sales & Marketing, Customer Support, Product Development, Analytics, and IT Services can carve out niches by addressing unique industry challenges in areas like Healthcare, Finance, Media, and Law.
4. Solving Enterprise Data Challenges: There are significant opportunities for startups to create platforms and tools that help enterprises effectively manage and leverage their data assets, ensuring quality, security, compliance, and integration with other systems.
A Call to Innovators
“ The Enterprise AI landscape is evolving rapidly, and the next wave of innovation will come from startups that understand the nuances of AI-native development,” said Jianchang Mao, former Vice President of Google, now General Partner of Fellows Fund and lead researcher of this report. “ This report provides a roadmap for startups and investors alike to navigate this dynamic space and capitalize on the emerging opportunities. ”
To explore these trends and opportunities in more detail, read the full report on our website. Here is the link: https://tally.so/r/3EDBLA. Join us in driving the future of enterprise AI innovation.
List of Companies Mentioned in the Report, Sorted Alphabetically (excluding Fellows Fund)
1. Aeolus Robotics 2. Agentic Labs 3. Anglera 4. Anthropic 5. Anyware Robotics 6. Arini 7. Artisan AI 8. Assort Health 9. Automat 10. AWS (Amazon Web Services) 11. Buster.so 12. CapCut (Bytedance) 13. Cascading AI 14. Casualy 15. Chef Robotics 16. Chroma 17. Coderabbit 18. Consensus 19. Contextual AI 20. Copy AI 21. Covariant 22. Credal AI 23. Cursor AI 24. DataRobot 25. Databricks 26. Datology 27. Decagon AI 28. Didero AI 29. Dili AI 30. Eleven Labs 31. Evenup 32. Fileread AI 33. Fireworks AI 34. Fume 35. Gamma 36. Google 37. Google DeepMind 38. GCP (Google Cloud Platform) 39. Glean 40. Gretel 41. Greenlite AI 42. Grit 43. Guardrails AI 44. Harvey 45. Hebbia 46. Heygen 47. Hugging Face 48. Hyperbound 49. Imbue 50. InVia Robotics 51. Jasper AI 52. Kaito 53. Kater.ai 54. Komment AI 55. Klu AI 56. Langchain 57. Leya 58. LiveX AI 59. LlamaIndex 60. Manifest AI 61. MavenAGI 62. Menza AI 63. Meta 64. Microsoft 65. Motion 66. Nexa AI 67. Newton Research 68. Nomic 69. Norm AI 70. Nvidia 71. Oliv AI 72. Omnisynk AI 73. OpenAI 74. OpusClip 75. Ozaru 76. Patronus AI 77. Perplexity 78. Physical Intelligence 79. Pinecone 80. Play HT 81. Poly AI 82. Qevlar AI 83. Retell AI 84. Second 85. ServiceNow 86. Sierra 87. Skild AI 88. Solve Intelligence 89. Stack AI 90. Suno 91. Taskade 92. Tauvus 93. Tennr 94. Thoughtly 95. Tofu 96. Together AI 97. Tortus.ai 98. Truewind 99. Tusk 100. Tutor Intelligence 101. Typeface.ai 102. Unstructure 103. Vantage Discovery 104. Vatic Labs 105. Vellum 106. Voyage.ai 107. Voiceflow 108. Writesonic 109. Yuma 110. Zendesk
About Fellows Fund
Fellows Fund is an AI-focused venture capital firm established by a community of 25 AI Fellows with deep expertise in AI foundations, infrastructure, and applications. Our mission is to empower the next generation of AI founders with the resources, mentorship, and capital they need to succeed. For more information, visit Fellows Fund website at https://www.fellowsfundvc.com.
List of Fellows Contributing to This Report, Sorted Alphabetically
Anshul Pande: EVP at HealthEdge, former CTO of Stanford Children’s Health, former Chief Patient Safety Officer at Epic Charles Elkan (Venture Partner): former Managing Director of Goldman Sachs, UCSD Professor, the 1st Amazon Fellow Deepak Agarwal: Chief AI Officer, VP of Consumer and Trust Engineering at Pinterest, Ex-VP of AI at LinkedIn, ASA Fellow Evan Cheng: Cofounder and CEO at Mysten Labs, Creator of Sui Gang Hua: VP of Multimodal Experiences Lab at Dolby Laboratories, Ex-CTO of Convenience Bee, Ex-director of Microsoft Computer Vision Lab, IEEE Fellow Haixun Wang: VP of Instacart, IEEE Fellow Li Deng: Chief AI Officer at Vatic Labs, Former Chief AI Officer at Citadel, Fellow of the Canadian Academy of Engineering Lijiang Fang: Former VP of Engineering at Microsoft Bing Ads Systems Kyle Bailey: Former VP of Engineering at dYdX, Former Engineering Director at Cash App Nick Chong: Ex-Chief Customer Officer at Zoom Jeff Trudeau: Chief Information & Security Officer at Chime, former CSO at Credit Karma, and former CISO at Sutter Health Jia Li: Co-founder and Chief AI Officer at LiveX AI, former Sr Director of Engineering at Google Cloud AI, IEEE Fellow Jianchang (JC) Mao (General Partner): Former VP of Google, former CVP of Microsoft, IEEE Fellow Shiva Rajaraman: VP of Deliver Product at Uber, Former COO of OpenSea, Former VP of Commerce at Facebook Stefano Corazza: Head of Studio at Roblox, former VP and Fellow at Adobe Vijay Narayanan (Venture Partner): Former Chief AI Officer of ServiceNow Xinran Wang: EVP of Obsidian Security, former VP of F5 Networks Xuedong Huang: CTO of Zoom, Former CTO and Fellow of Microsoft Azure AI, Member of Academy of Engineering, Art & Science, ACM & IEEE Fellow Yi Huang: Sr Director of Engineering at Meta Yiran Chen: Professor at Duke University, ACM/IEEE/AAAS/NAI Fellow
