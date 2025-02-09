Ferguson wants to cut WA agency spending by 6%

Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson wants to slash government spending by 6%. He calculates this will save roughly $1.8 billion in the next two-year state budget and erase about a third of a projected shortfall during that time.

Now, as he nears the end of his first month in office, we’re getting a better idea of what this means in dollars and cents.

Leaders of affected agencies were given a reduction target, instructed to come up with ways to achieve it, and to submit those proposals to Ferguson by Feb. 6.

He’s not made those cost-cutting ideas public yet. Ferguson is expected later this month to reveal which of them he’d like state lawmakers to incorporate into the budgets they’ll be releasing in late March or early April.

The Office of Financial Management did provide The Standard with the reduction targets the governor’s office gave to agencies.

Amounts vary based on a department’s size and reliance on the general fund to operate.

For instance, the Commission on African American Affairs, one of the smallest agencies, needs to trim $69,000 while the Department of Social and Health Services, one of the largest, must figure out ways to cut $720 million.

Ferguson isn’t immune. The governor’s office got a reduction target of $3.3 million.

Ferguson backs Inslee’s cuts