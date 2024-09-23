Ferrellgas Celebrates 85th Anniversary, Looks Toward the Future

LIBERTY, Mo., Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTC: FGPR) is celebrating our 85thanniversary by honoring our past and looking forward to the future. Founded by A.C. Ferrell in Atchison, Kansas, in 1939, Ferrellgas has grown over the years from serving customers in the Kansas City area to the second largest propane retailer in the country. Today, Ferrellgas proudly employs more than 4,000 people nationwide. Our goal is to make propane easy, while ensuring the safety of our customers, our employee-owners, and the communities we serve.

Ferrellgas is a technology-enabled propane logistics company serving customers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Our Blue Rhino tank exchange brand is sold across the country at more than 65,000 locations. In addition, Ferrell North America, or FNA, is the backbone of our nationwide supply network.

Chairman of the Board and son of the company’s founder, James E. Ferrell, has played a key role in our company’s growth, development, and success. In addition to expanding the business many times over, he launched Ferrellgas’ Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) in 1998. This gives our employee-owners a vested interest in our company’s success. To this day, Mr. Ferrell believes every employee-owner has a purpose and is an integral part of the company.

Ferrellgas is also committed to giving back. By investing in our community, we know we are investing in our future and that of our customers. We know that supporting local organizations throughout the country in the communities where our customers and our employee-owners live and work is a key to our future. We developed the Ferrellgas Century Project, which aims to make the world a better place ahead of our company’s 100th anniversary in 2039. Ferrellgas and Blue Rhino have partnered with several nationally recognized charities as part of this initiative, including Operation Warm, which provides new winter coats and shoes to children in need, Operation BBQ Relief, which cooks and serves hot, freshly grilled meals to people impacted by natural disasters, and The International Rhino Foundation and the American Association of Zoo Keepers, which aim to increase awareness, education, and conservation of the five remaining rhinoceros species on earth.