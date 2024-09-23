Sections
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 18, 2024

Fifth Third Bank to Decrease Prime Lending Rate to 8.00%

AP News, Associated Press

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 18, 2024--

Fifth Third Bank, National Association, today announced it will decrease its prime lending rate to 8.00%, effective immediately.

The rate was last changed on July 26, 2023, when Fifth Third increased its prime lending rate from 8.25% to 8.50%

About Fifth Third

Fifth Third is a bank that’s as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we’ve been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it’s one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people and focused community impact. Fifth Third is one of the few U.S.-based banks to have been named among Ethisphere’s World’s Most Ethical Companies® for several years. With a commitment to taking care of our customers, employees, communities and shareholders, our goal is not only to be the nation’s highest performing regional bank, but to be the bank people most value and trust.

Fifth Third Bank, National Association is a federally chartered institution. Fifth Third Bancorp is the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, and its common stock is traded on the NASDAQ® Global Select Market under the symbol "FITB." Investor information and press releases can be viewed at www.53.com.

Category: Other

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240918243478/en/

CONTACT: Adrienne Gutbier (Media Relations)

adrienne.gutbier@53.com| 513-534-8038

Matt Curoe (Investor Relations)

matt.curoe@53.com| 513-534-2345

KEYWORD: OHIO UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: BANKING PROFESSIONAL SERVICES FINANCE

SOURCE: Fifth Third Bank

Copyright Business Wire 2024.

PUB: 09/18/2024 04:05 PM/DISC: 09/18/2024 04:07 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240918243478/en

