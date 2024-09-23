Sections
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 19, 2024

Fiji Airways Announces Purchase Interest for Odys Aviation's Hybrid-electric VTOL Aircraft as Part of Plans to Increase Regional Connectivity and Drive Sustainability

LONG BEACH, Calif. & NADI, Fiji--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2024--

AP News, Associated Press

Odys Aviation, a sustainable aviation company building hybrid-electric vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) aircraft and Fiji Airways, Fiji's National Airline, today announced that the companies have signed an Expression of Interest letter for Odys Aviation’s runway-independent hybrid VTOL cargo aircraft. Pilot programs using these aircraft are expected to commence in 2025.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240919652912/en/

Rendering of Odys Aviation's Laila Aircraft (Photo: Business Wire)

Odys Aviation’s ‘Laila’ aircraft is designed in multiple configurations for cargo and, with up to a 400-mile range, will connect all of Fiji’s 330 islands. Flights operated via these aircraft provide a low-carbon air cargo alternative for routes across the South Pacific and will open up new emergency medical routes that have, until now, been inaccessible because of infrastructure challenges. Further, operating Odys’ Laila aircraft will allow Fiji Airways to expand its commercial landscape and open up contracts with logistics and government agencies to support NGO operations across the region.

The news follows Odys Aviation's recent announcement of a partnership with Honeywell, under the terms of which the two companies will collaborate on the design of new Ground Control Stations to support the rollout of Odys Aviation’s hybrid VTOL aircraft in the Pacific using Laila aircraft, with pilot programs expected to kick off in 2025.

“There’s no doubt that the era of sustainable aviation is upon us and through our partnership with Odys Aviation, Fiji Airways is strengthening its focus on reducing aviation emissions and defining a roadmap to serve the next generation of travelers,” said Andre Viljoen, CEO of Fiji Airways. “This partnership will do more than just expand Fiji Airways’ commercial operations for today; it will drive our investment in the future of travel and lifestyle for the people of Fiji as well.”

“Our philosophy at Odys is to work in partnership with our customers and the regions in which they operate to deliver value beyond just aircraft. We’re thrilled to announce this EOI as the start of our collaboration with Fiji Airways and we’re looking forward to working with their team, the local authorities and the people of Fiji to drive the transition to sustainable aviation, and to realize the benefits of a more connected ecosystem across the region,” said James Dorris, CEO and Co-Founder of Odys Aviation.

About Odys Aviation:

Odys Aviation designs, develops and manufactures sustainable, technologically advanced VTOL aircraft that solve global challenges for commercial airlines and private operators. The company is pioneering the next generation of VTOL aircraft which use hybrid-electric propulsion systems to deliver the optimal balance between performance and sustainability. Odys Aviation was founded in 2019 and is based in Long Beach, CA. Visit www.odysaviation.com for more information.

About Fiji Airways:

Founded in 1951, the Fiji Airways airline group comprises Fiji Airways, Fiji’s international airline, and its wholly-owned domestic and regional subsidiary, Fiji Link. From its hubs at Nadi and Suva International Airports, Fiji Airways and Fiji Link serve 108 destinations in over 15 countries (including code-share). Destinations include Fiji, Australia, New Zealand, the US, Canada, the UK, Hong Kong (SAR China), Singapore, India, Japan, China, Samoa, Tonga, Tuvalu, Kiribati, Vanuatu, Solomon Islands and New Caledonia. The Fiji Airways Group brings in 70 percent of all visitors who fly to Fiji, employs over 2000 employees, and earned revenues of over FJD$1.7 billion (USD $770m) in 2023. Fiji Airways rebranded from Air Pacific in June 2013. Visit www.fijiairways.com for more information.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240919652912/en/

CONTACT: Odys Aviation

Louise@odysaviation.comFiji Airways

jerusha.nath@fijiairways.com

KEYWORD: CALIFORNIA AUSTRALIA/OCEANIA FIJI UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: AIR TRANSPORT ALTERNATIVE ENERGY TRANSPORTATION ENERGY TRAVEL

SOURCE: Odys Aviation

Copyright Business Wire 2024.

PUB: 09/19/2024 09:00 AM/DISC: 09/19/2024 09:02 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240919652912/en

Related
