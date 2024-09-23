PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tendo announced today a new partnership with Fijoya, a leading employee benefits platform. This collaboration combines Tendo's Marketplace with Fijoya's end-to-end modular solution, streamlining healthcare for providers and employees seeking care. The integration simplifies administration and delivers a value-focused solution for employers by combining quality, convenience, and affordability.

Fijoya’s platform consolidates thousands of health and wellness benefits into a single, user-friendly solution. By incorporating Tendo’s Care Connect Marketplace, Fijoya will enhance employee experiences with transparent, predictable pricing for healthcare services. Employees can now purchase and schedule care with all-in pricing, reducing the complexity of navigating healthcare.

“Joining forces with Tendo allows us to further streamline healthcare for employers,” said Sagi Polani, co-founder and Chief Product Officer at Fijoya. “Together, we’re delivering transparent, cost-effective solutions that benefit employers and their workforces.”

The Tendo Care Connect Marketplace offers guaranteed, fully bundled rates, streamlining direct contracting for episodes of care. These pre-negotiated contracts provide employers with 20-40% savings on healthcare services, helping them reduce overall healthcare expenses while offering robust benefits options. Care Connect offers a broad range of services across hospitals, surgery centers, imaging, PT, and labs spanning 30+ specialties as a one stop shop.

“This partnership helps employers enhance their benefits by providing easy access to high-quality, convenient, and affordable healthcare in a simplified shoppable experience,” said Ben Maisano, SVP, Head of Strategy at Tendo.

About Tendo