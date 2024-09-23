First Eagle Investments to Offer Active ETFs

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 25, 2024--

First Eagle Investments (“First Eagle”) is pleased to announce the upcoming launch of two active ETFs later this year. First Eagle’s entry into the active ETF space leverages the firm’s time-tested investment approach to meet the evolving needs of clients.

“Active ETFs have become an important component of how our clients construct portfolios. Our decision is a response to customers’ requests over the last few years,” said Mehdi Mahmud, President and Chief Executive Officer of First Eagle Investments. “We anticipate our active ETFs will be embraced just as positively by clients as our mutual funds and separately managed accounts have been.”

First Eagle's new ETFs expand the firm's already diverse product lineup, which includes mutual funds, managed accounts, private funds, separate accounts, interval funds, collective investment trusts, collateralized loan obligations and UCITS funds. They will be supported by The RBB Fund Complex (“RBB”), a pioneer of the independent series trust model, overseeing $29 billion in assets for various investment advisers. “Partnering with RBB allows us to focus on what we do best—managing robust, research-driven investment strategies—while their extensive experience with ETF operations makes them the ideal partner for this new initiative," noted Jay Lisowski, Head of Product Management and Development at First Eagle Investments.

“We are thrilled to be working with First Eagle as they expand their offerings,” said Steve Plump, CEO of RBB. “Our goal at RBB is to provide asset managers with the tools and support they need to thrive in the ETF market. First Eagle’s expertise in active management is well aligned with demand trends in the ETF space, and we look forward to helping drive their success.”

About First Eagle Investments

First Eagle Investments is an independent, privately owned investment management firm headquartered in New York with approximately $138 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2024. * Dedicated to providing prudent stewardship of client assets, the firm focuses on active, fundamental and benchmark-agnostic investing, with a strong emphasis on downside mitigation. With a heritage dating back to 1864, First Eagle strives to help clients avoid permanent impairment of capital and earn attractive returns through widely varied economic cycles. The firm’s investment capabilities include equities, fixed income and currencies, alternative credit and real assets. For more information, please visit www.firsteagle.com.

** The total AUM represents the combined AUM of (i) First Eagle Investment Management, LLC, (ii) its subsidiary investment advisers, First Eagle Separate Account Management, LLC, First Eagle Alternative Credit (“FEAC”) and Napier Park Global Capital (“Napier Park”), and (iii) Regatta Loan Management LLC, an advisory affiliate of Napier Park. The total AUM includes $1.7 billion of committed and other non-fee-paying capital from FEAC, and $1.8 billion of committed and other non-fee-paying capital from Napier Park.

First Eagle Investments is the brand name for First Eagle Investment Management, LLC and its subsidiary investment advisers.

© 2024 First Eagle Investment Management, LLC. All rights reserved.

About the RBB Fund Complex

The RBB Fund, Inc. and The RBB Fund Trust, together, are a turnkey ETF and mutual fund solution that permits an investment adviser to focus on its core competency of asset management and shifts most responsibility for the establishment, servicing, and corporate governance of funds to RBB. RBB oversees approximately $29 billion in assets, supporting 12 separate investment advisers, over 20 unaffiliated sub-advisers, and over 60 mutual fund or ETF offerings. For more information, please visit www.rbbfund.com.

A preliminary registration statement has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) for each ETF but it is not yet effective. An investment in a fund cannot be made, nor money accepted, until the registration statement is effective. An investor should consider the investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses of the fund carefully before investing. A preliminary prospectus which contains this and other information about the fund may be obtained by calling 1-800-617-0004. Information about each fund (including the SAI) is available on the EDGAR Database on the SEC’s internet site atwww.sec.gov. The information in the preliminary prospectus is not complete and may be changed. The final prospectus should be read carefully before investing, and when available may be obtained from the same source. This communication is not an offer to sell fund shares and is not soliciting an offer to buy fund shares in any state where the offer or sale is not permitted.

Investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible.

The First Eagle ETFs will be distributed by Quasar Distributors, LLC.