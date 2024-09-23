SACRAMENTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 25, 2024--

Inszone Insurance Services, a leading national provider of commercial, personal, and benefits insurance, is pleased to announce the acquisition of First West Insurance Agency, a well-established independent insurance agency with a dedicated team serving the Huntington Beach and Fountain Valley areas since 1968. This strategic acquisition expands Inszone’s footprint in its home state of California and enhances its ability to offer personalized and comprehensive insurance solutions to clients in the region.

Originally established in 1968 as Shearer Insurance, the company merged in 1979 with First West Insurance Agency, adopting the name and expanding their servicing abilities while focusing on client advocacy. The team at First West has an established history of working diligently on behalf of their clients to ensure they receive the right coverage at the best possible price, specializing primarily in personal lines insurance across California.

Phil Shearer joined the agency in January 1983, following in his father’s footsteps after graduating from San Diego State. Initially training as a commercial lines agent, Phil gradually took on more responsibilities, eventually assuming leadership of the business. Kristen Shearer became involved in 1998, contributing to the agency’s success by managing the accounting operations, allowing the team to focus on delivering exceptional customer service.

“Phil and Kristen Shearer have fostered a culture of advocacy and personalized service that aligns perfectly with Inszone’s values,” said Chris Walters, CEO of Inszone Insurance Services. “We are excited to integrate First West’s operations and continue providing outstanding service to their clients with the added resources and support of Inszone.”

Phil and Kristen Shearer will remain on board for a short period to ensure a smooth transition of their team and clients before retiring. The First West Insurance Agency team will continue to provide the same exceptional service from Inszone’s Huntington Beach location, now with access to a broader range of carriers, enhanced back-office support, and additional resources. Inszone Insurance is committed to maintaining a local agency presence while offering the extensive resources a larger company allows.

As Inszone Insurance Services looks ahead, the company anticipates making further announcements of key acquisitions in the coming months, continuing its mission to provide outstanding insurance solutions to communities across the country.

Optimum Performance Solutions, LLC was the exclusive and strategic advisor to First West Insurance Agency for the transaction.

Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Sacramento, California, Inszone is a full-service insurance brokerage firm that provides a broad array of property & casualty insurance and employee benefits solutions. With a strong, experienced management team, Inszone continues to grow organically and through acquisitions. With 68 locations across California, Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, and Washington, the company is looking to expand further throughout the United States.

For more information about Inszone, please visitwww.inszoneinsurance.com.