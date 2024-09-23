NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of securities of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE) between March 20, 2024 and July 16, 2024, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”), of the important September 30, 2024 lead plaintiff deadline.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Five Below securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Five Below class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=27613 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email case@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than September 30, 2024. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources or any meaningful peer recognition. Many of these firms do not actually litigate securities class actions, but are merely middlemen that refer clients or partner with law firms that actually litigate the cases. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs’ Bar. Many of the firm’s attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: According to the lawsuit, during the Class Period, defendants provided investors with false and/or materially misleading information about Five Below’s financial strength and operations, including its outlook for the first quarter and full year 2024. This information included Five Below’s statement that net sales are expected to be in the range of $826 million to $846 million based on opening approximately 55 to 60 new stores in the first quarter. Further, Five Below claimed that net sales for the full year are expected to be in the range of $3.97 billion to $4.07 billion based on opening between 225 and 235 new stores. Investors discovered that these statements were false and/or materially misleading when, on June 5, 2024, Five Below announced disappointing first quarter 2024 sales result and cut its full year 2024 guidance stating, “Net sales are expected to be in the range of $3.79 billion to $3.87 billion based on opening approximately 230 new stores.” At the same time, Five Below claimed that for the second quarter, “Net sales are expected to be in the range of $830 million to $850 million based on opening approximately 60 new stores.” When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To join the Five Below class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=27613 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email case@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.