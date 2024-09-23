Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 19, 2024

Flight Mobile Arrives!

MISHAWAKA, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2024--

AP News, Associated Press

MISHAWAKA, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2024--

Schurz Communications is entering the mobile market by launching Flight Mobile, an affordable 5G service at their broadband companies. In partnership with the National Content & Technology Cooperative (NCTC), Flight Mobile will provide coverage over a national 5G network as a Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO). Flight Mobile is set to debut at Antietam Broadband in Washington and Carroll County, MD this year with plans for expansion to other Schurz broadband locations. The launch of Flight Mobile is an integral part of the vision to continue to bring added value to broadband customers.

"Our introduction of Flight Mobile is an exciting convergence of broadband and mobile,” said Diego Anderson, Executive Vice President of Broadband Schurz Communications. “The launch of Flight Mobile reaffirms our commitment to delivering innovative products at affordable prices to our customers. Flight Mobile is the latest addition to our innovative suite of products which includes Flight Fiber and Flight Video. These products extend the value of the broadband services we provide to the communities we serve, and we will continue to invest in such opportunities,” said Anderson.

“NCTC is excited to partner with Schurz on Flight Mobile," said NCTC CEO Lou Borrelli. "Our collaboration enables them to effectively introduce innovative new products, further enhancing the value they bring to their customers."

Flight Mobile will offer a versatile value-added service paired with an Antietam Broadband internet account. It features no contract obligations, no cancellation fees and competitively priced mobile plans. Schurz Communications has construction plans underway to bring approximately 70,000 additional fiber passings across their broadband properties in 2024.

About Schurz Communications: Schurz is a family-owned corporation that has been helping businesses, communities and individuals make meaningful connections for five generations. The Schurz legacy began in newspaper publishing, radio, and television, and today, the company remains committed to making information more accessible through the platforms and technology of the digital age. Schurz Communications’ recent investments include regional broadband companies and cloud managed services providers, and the company’s portfolio also includes a variety of minority investments. Schurz Broadband locations are Antietam Broadband, Burlington Telecom, Hiawatha Broadband Communications, Long Lines Communications, NKTelco and Orbitel Communications. For more information, visit: www.schurz.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240919303452/en/

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

CONTACT: Jim Gordon

Summit Group Consulting

jim@summitgroupconsult.com

KEYWORD: INDIANA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: MOBILE/WIRELESS TECHNOLOGY 5G CARRIERS AND SERVICES SATELLITE OTHER TECHNOLOGY TELECOMMUNICATIONS NETWORKS INTERNET VOIP

SOURCE: Schurz Communications

Copyright Business Wire 2024.

PUB: 09/19/2024 11:15 AM/DISC: 09/19/2024 11:17 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240919303452/en

Advertisement
Related
Local News & NorthwestOct. 17
Accuracy Matters
Local News & NorthwestOct. 17
Public Records
Local News & NorthwestOct. 17
Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It
Local News & NorthwestOct. 2
House GOP opposes Prop 1 ballot initiative
Related
State Bar: Public defenders can’t walk away
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
State Bar: Public defenders can’t walk away
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Meetings
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Births
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Palouse School placed on lockdown Friday morning after hoax call
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Two people injured in Thursday night crash near Deary
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Public Records
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Local briefs
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
TermsPrivacy