Flight Mobile Arrives!

Schurz Communications is entering the mobile market by launching Flight Mobile, an affordable 5G service at their broadband companies. In partnership with the National Content & Technology Cooperative (NCTC), Flight Mobile will provide coverage over a national 5G network as a Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO). Flight Mobile is set to debut at Antietam Broadband in Washington and Carroll County, MD this year with plans for expansion to other Schurz broadband locations. The launch of Flight Mobile is an integral part of the vision to continue to bring added value to broadband customers.

"Our introduction of Flight Mobile is an exciting convergence of broadband and mobile,” said Diego Anderson, Executive Vice President of Broadband Schurz Communications. “The launch of Flight Mobile reaffirms our commitment to delivering innovative products at affordable prices to our customers. Flight Mobile is the latest addition to our innovative suite of products which includes Flight Fiber and Flight Video. These products extend the value of the broadband services we provide to the communities we serve, and we will continue to invest in such opportunities,” said Anderson.

“NCTC is excited to partner with Schurz on Flight Mobile," said NCTC CEO Lou Borrelli. "Our collaboration enables them to effectively introduce innovative new products, further enhancing the value they bring to their customers."

Flight Mobile will offer a versatile value-added service paired with an Antietam Broadband internet account. It features no contract obligations, no cancellation fees and competitively priced mobile plans. Schurz Communications has construction plans underway to bring approximately 70,000 additional fiber passings across their broadband properties in 2024.

About Schurz Communications: Schurz is a family-owned corporation that has been helping businesses, communities and individuals make meaningful connections for five generations. The Schurz legacy began in newspaper publishing, radio, and television, and today, the company remains committed to making information more accessible through the platforms and technology of the digital age. Schurz Communications’ recent investments include regional broadband companies and cloud managed services providers, and the company’s portfolio also includes a variety of minority investments. Schurz Broadband locations are Antietam Broadband, Burlington Telecom, Hiawatha Broadband Communications, Long Lines Communications, NKTelco and Orbitel Communications. For more information, visit: www.schurz.com.

