Floré Unveils World’s First Line of Probiotics for Neurodiversity

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Floré, a leader in gut health testing and customized probiotics, has launched its new line of probiotics specifically designed for neurodiversity. The new products, Pathways Support and Mood Support are formulated using extensive data from the company’s groundbreaking research study conducted in partnership with Arizona State University, which explored the positive impact of customized probiotic supplementation on individuals with autism spectrum disorder (ASD).

Pathways Support ($65): Pathways Support was meticulously crafted to enhance metabolic function, boost thiamine, reduce harmful bacteria and improve gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA) levels – a calming neurotransmitter in the brain – for neurodiverse individuals and/or those with ASD.

Mood Support ($65): Mood Support was designed to manage mood and overall mental well-being of individuals experiencing neurodiversity. By enhancing gut health, this probiotic mix aims to improve focus, reduce irritability and stabilize mood variations associated with ASD. Mood Support is currently out of stock but will be restocked in the coming months.

Each product comes with 30 capsules and is available as a one-time purchase or monthly subscription. Both formulations are all-natural with no artificial additives, making them suitable for individuals with dietary restrictions and sensitivities commonly associated with neurodiversity and ASD.

“Having seen the immensely positive impact our customized probiotics had on participants during the study, we set out to create products that could provide widespread support and improved well-being for anyone experiencing neurodiversity,” said Craig Rouskey, newly appointed CEO of Floré. “At Floré, we are continuously leveraging research to innovate new and cutting-edge solutions to not only improve physical health but also enhance the overall quality of life for so many around the world.”

Research gathered from the joint study was paramount in developing these products. Following a three-month regimen of probiotic supplementation using Floré, participants experienced significant improvement in GI issues and an increase in microbiome diversity and metabolic capacity. Notably, 60% of individuals experienced an overall improvement in ASD symptoms. More information about the study can be found here.

One parent who participated in the study said, “Our son is calm, thinking more clearly and is more active in conversations.” Another participant noted, “After about a week I've already seen results. My son was less agitated, less reactive and more tolerant towards situations that before used to cause him to be stressed.”