FluidLogic, a leader in high-performance hydration systems, today announced a Series A Extension financing round of $15 million led by Solyco Capital, a private equity firm delivering capital solutions for late-stage startups and growth companies. FluidLogic develops cutting-edge in-vehicle hydration solutions that provide optimal hydration, ensuring users consistently perform at their peak. This investment will fund new product development and innovation for consumer products in the adventure sports and outdoor endurance categories. Consumer products will be available in early 2025.

FluidLogic’s in-vehicle Active Hydration™ systems are used in NASCAR, IndyCar, IMSA, WEC, and BAJA 1000 Series winning cars. (Photo: Business Wire)

Studies show that a 1% drop in hydration can lead to a 12% drop in performance, and a 3-4% hydration loss could mean a 25-50% loss in performance and productivity (Source: PubMed ). A study of 20 elite professional race car drivers done by Dr. David Ferguson, Associate Professor in the Department of Kinesiology at Michigan State University, found that on average, lap time speeds decreased by 5 seconds for each driver using one of FluidLogic’s in-vehicle system (Source: PubMed ).

​​"Hydration is a driving pillar of peak performance. It improves reaction times, sustains focus, increases endurance, and prevents overheating by improving heat tolerance," said Sara Blackmer, FluidLogic CEO and Senior Partner at Solyco Capital. "Solyco is one of the most respected private equity firms in the world and they share our vision to innovate around Active Hydration™ solutions for high-performers. This additional cash infusion allows us to bring our hydration expertise to a broader consumer base."

In addition to new product development, this investment will expand roles in R&D, Sales and Marketing, and Operations, and contribute to product enhancements for FluidLogic’s existing in-vehicle systems. The investment will also fund additional research to improve the accuracy and reliability of FluidLogic’s proprietary sweat-loss algorithm across all consumer applications.

Since Solyco’s original investment in 2021, FluidLogic’s valuation has increased by 1,000%. Other FluidLogic investors include NBA All-Star and 2024 Paris Olympic gold medalist Jrue Holiday, NFL Pro Bowler Kyle Rudolph, U.S. Soccer star and Olympic gold medalist Lauren Holiday, and pro drivers Jimmie Johnson, Colton Herta, and Ryan Arciero.

“FluidLogic has been a staple of mine since Day 1, and is a critical element of my success,” said Jimmie Johnson, FluidLogic user and investor. “As a longtime user and proud investor, I have been a part of the hydration system’s evolution from its early days in off-road racing to its integration into NASCAR and IndyCar. It’s incredible to see FluidLogic incorporate my feedback for product improvements, and I can’t wait to continue my involvement with the company as they expand and offer new products.”

This Series A Extension investment comes on the heels of a $1.9 million Tactical Funds Increase (TACFI) from the US Air Force to develop an ecosystem of intelligent wearable and in-vehicle hydration systems to optimize water intake and greatly improve the performance of military personnel in the Air Force. This builds on an initial contract of $750,000 with the Department of Defense in 2022.

About FluidLogic

Founded in 2016, FluidLogic is a startup developing cutting-edge technology solutions designed to provide optimal hydration, ensuring users consistently perform at their peak. With in-vehicle hydration systems, FluidLogic proactively hydrates users in demanding environments necessitating intense concentration, physical stamina, and tactical precision. FluidLogic develops hydration technology products for the motorsports and military sectors, including NASCAR, IndyCar and BAJA 1000 Series pro racers, and the U.S. Air Force. For more information about how FluidLogic takes hydration to the next level, visit FluidLogic.com. FluidLogic is headquartered in El Segundo, California.