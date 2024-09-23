PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 23, 2024--

SheerID, the global leader in identity verification for commerce, is excited to announce a partnership with Flyla, a leading provider of exclusive student flight fares. This collaboration allows airlines to offer student-specific discounts by seamlessly integrating SheerID’s trusted verification platform into airline websites.

Flyla’s expertise in curating specialized student fares is now enhanced by SheerID’s powerful platform, which verifies student status in real time by connecting to over 200,000 authoritative data sources. This partnership ensures that exclusive fares are available only to verified students, giving airlines the confidence to offer discounts to a targeted, eligible audience.

"Flyla is proud to collaborate with SheerID to bring more affordable travel options to students," said Ben Shaw, Co-Founder of Flyla. "Our mission has always been to connect students to unique, discounted fares and SheerID’s technology ensures these offers are securely delivered to the right people."

With this partnership, airlines will work with Flyla to implement tailored student fare programs while leveraging SheerID’s white-label verification solution. This seamless integration not only boosts airlines’ confidence in student discount programs but also provides young travelers with a smooth booking experience directly on airline websites.

“We are excited to continue to enable airlines to tap into the valuable student travel market,” said Rebecca Grimes, CRO of SheerID. “Customers such as Lufthansa have doubled their conversion rates as a result of verified student offers and we look forward to the extended reach this partnership will deliver.”

This collaboration marks a new chapter in student travel, empowering airlines to offer exclusive fare discounts through their own platforms, backed by Flyla’s fare structures and SheerID’s advanced identity verification technology.

About Flyla

Flyla is a travel technology company specializing in student airfare solutions. By partnering with airlines, Flyla creates exclusive, last-minute fare offers for students, helping young travelers access affordable flights while ensuring airlines can fill unsold seats.

About SheerID

SheerID is the global leader in identity verification for commerce. With SheerID, brands drive revenue with billions of consumers worldwide in 100s of consumer communities such as Gen Z, teachers, the military, and first responders. The SheerID Open Verification Platform allows brands to create a direct relationship with their customers through a white-label verification process that connects to more than 200k authoritative data sources. SheerID is ISO Certified and doesn’t sell or rent verified customer data.

The world’s biggest brands rely on SheerID – including Amazon, Home Depot, Spotify, and T-Mobile – as their identity verification partner. Founded in 2011, SheerID is backed by Fortson VC, Brighton Park Capital, Centana Growth Partners, Voyager Capital, and CVC Growth Partners. For more information, please visit SheerID or follow us on LinkedIn, X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, and TikTok.