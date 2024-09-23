San Francisco, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FLYR, the technology company that unlocks freedom to innovate for the travel industry, today introduced its Offer & Order Management System (OOMS). Designed to put airlines back in control of their retail strategy and displace the legacy Passenger Service System (PSS), OOMS further enables airlines to streamline operations, increase revenue across all channels, and personalize customer experiences, marking the beginning of a new era for airline digital retailing.

“We are excited to introduce our Offer & Order Management System, which represents a leap forward in the airline industry's ability to manage and deliver highly flexible, efficient, and personalized offers to their customers,” said Cole Wrightson, Chief Product Officer at FLYR. “As we bring airlines into the future, they will remain compatible with legacy systems of the present and past, while being able to quickly react to consumer trends and redefine their relationship with users – and grow their bottom line.”

Addressing Legacy Challenges For years, airlines have been stuck with outdated, fragmented systems that are costly to maintain and lack the flexibility required today – with more flights, more travelers, and greater expectations than ever. Airlines are often stuck orchestrating siloed data from hundreds of systems, resulting not only in costly infrastructure but a less-than-stellar customer experience.

With FLYR, airlines can offer an Amazon-like shopping cart experience that is preserved across sessions and devices, handles flights and ancillaries in one place, can easily facilitate groups, support third party products right alongside the airline's own, and far more.

Now, airlines have a seamless and flexible retail platform – cutting down the launch time of new products like fare families, security fast track and a la carte add-ons, from months to minutes, while creating, distributing, fulfilling, and servicing orders that are easily tailored to every customer.

“Airlines have long been constrained by technology that was never designed to meet the needs of today's digital marketplace,” said Kartik Yellepeddi, VP of Product at FLYR. “With OOMS, we're giving them the tools to drive innovation and lead the evolution in airline retailing.”

What Does it Mean for the Traveler? Now travelers have the flexibility to explore and access the products that matter to them, with personalization that makes them feel cared about. Travelers seeking a modern digital retailing experience will now experience three things:

Flexibility with a shopping cart-like experience that makes booking and changing plans more convenient than ever.

Access to everything travelers need for their complete trip – from products offered today like fares in ATPCO, bags, and extra legroom, to third-party integrations and non-air content like concert tickets, hotel stays, and transfers.

Personalization that is powered by artificial intelligence (AI), giving every traveler a deeply personal, dynamic experience that learns from their preferences and history.

FLYR OOMS: Open & Modular Digital Retailing Built on International Air Transport Association (IATA) open standards such as ONE Order and NDC, FLYR OOMS is modular, allowing airlines to better control their technology decisions and innovation. Recognizing the diverse needs across airlines – including full-service carriers – the comprehensive suite encompasses the following: