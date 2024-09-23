Sections
September 23, 2024

FORD MOTOR COMPANY (NYSE: F) DEADLINE ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Ford Motor Company ...

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP:

Bernstein Liebhard LLP, Associated Press



  • Do you, or did you, own shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F)?
  • Did you purchase your shares between August 27, 2022 and July 24, 2024, inclusive?
  • Did you lose money in your investment in Ford Motor Company?
  • Do you want to discuss your rights?

Bernstein Liebhard LLP, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in a securities class action lawsuit that has been filed on behalf of investors (the “Class”) who purchased or acquired the securities of Ford Motor Company (“Ford” or the “Company”) (NYSE: F) between August 27, 2022 and July 24, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan and alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 against the Company and certain of its officers (the “Complaint”).

If you purchased or acquired Ford securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit Ford Motor Company Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit or contact Investor Relations Manager Peter Allocco at (212) 951-2030 or  pallocco@bernlieb.com.

According to the lawsuit, Ford made misrepresentations concerning its quality assurance of vehicle models since 2022.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff for the Class, you must file papers by October 7, 2024. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on other class members’ behalf in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

Since 1993, Bernstein Liebhard LLP has recovered over $3.5 billion for its clients. In addition to representing individual investors, the Firm has been retained by some of the largest public and private pension funds in the country to monitor their assets and pursue litigation on their behalf. As a result of its success litigating hundreds of class actions, the Firm has been named to The National Law Journal’s “Plaintiffs’ Hot List” thirteen times and listed in The Legal 500 for sixteen consecutive years.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING. © 2024 Bernstein Liebhard LLP. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Bernstein Liebhard LLP, 10 East 40th Street, New York, New York 10016, (212) 779-1414. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact Information:

Peter Allocco Investor Relations Manager Bernstein Liebhard LLP https://www.bernlieb.com (212) 951-2030 pallocco@bernlieb.com

