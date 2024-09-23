Former Spokesman-Review editor and University of Idaho journalism professor Steven Smith is expected to be sentenced following a plea hearing on child pornography and exploitation charges next week, according to the Spokane County Court website.

Smith, 74, is also scheduled for sentencing on Tuesday, a court judicial assistant wrote in a Friday email. He is charged with 11 counts of first-degree possession of depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct following an investigation in Kentucky.

He previously pleaded not guilty to the charges in August 2023.

Smith, who served as executive editor of The Spokesman-Review from 2002 to 2008 and taught journalism ethics at the University of Idaho, was tied to the alleged crimes last year from a CashApp account registered in his name. He was using the account to send money to 10-, 11- and 14 -year -old girls in exchange for naked photos and videos of themselves, court records say.

Investigators wrote in their reports that some of the images found on his devices were also of 5-year-old girls being assaulted by men.