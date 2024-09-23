SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortinet ® (NASDAQ: FTNT), the global cybersecurity leader driving the convergence of networking and security, today announced it has been named a winner in the prestigious 2024 SC Awards. Fortinet has been recognized in the Best Professional Certification Program category, for its Network Security Expert (NSE) Certification Program, which plays a crucial role in addressing the widening cybersecurity talent gap.

View the full list of 2024 SC Awards winners here: https://www.scmagazine.com/sc-awards

The SC Awards, now in its 27th year, recognize the solutions, organizations, and individuals that have demonstrated outstanding achievement in advancing the security of information systems. This year’s awards were presented across 33 categories, celebrating both established industry leaders and emerging innovators.

Fortinet stood out among a competitive field of entries, demonstrating its innovation in providing cybersecurity education addressing the evolving cybersecurity landscape. The Best Professional Certification Program award highlights Fortinet's efforts to deliver practical, effective training that can help safeguard against today’s complex threats.

“These award recipients represent the very best of what the cybersecurity community has to offer,” said Tom Spring, Editorial Director at SC Media. “Each winner has shown a commitment to advancing the industry with forward-thinking solutions and an ability to adapt to new challenges. Their contributions help drive progress in securing our digital environments.”

The SC Awards are presented by SC Media, a trusted cybersecurity resource, and evaluated by a panel of independent industry experts. Winners are selected based on their contributions to innovation, their ability to address the cybersecurity industry’s critical challenges, and their demonstrated impact on protecting organizations.

John Maddison, Chief Marketing Officer at Fortinet shared, “Fortinet is committed to closing the cybersecurity workforce gap by delivering a world-class cybersecurity training and certification program. Our most recent industry award for best professional certification program from SC Media, along with various other industry recognitions from the past few years, is a testament to Fortinet’s ongoing investment in developing top-tier training resources that instill the skill sets and knowledge to effectively combat cyber risks. We remain steadfast in our mission to train 1 million individuals in cyber by 2026.”