ST. JOHN'S, Newfoundland and Labrador, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortis Inc. ("Fortis" or the "Corporation") (TSX/NYSE: FTS), a well-diversified leader in the North American regulated electric and gas utility industry, released its 2025-2029 outlook1.

Highlights

2025-2029 capital plan of $26 billion, $1 billion higher than prior plan; 6.5% average annual rate base growth through 2029

Incremental regulated growth driven by transmission investments at ITC and customer growth in Alberta

Beyond the plan ITC also estimates at least US$3 billion in investments for MISO’s LRTP Tranche 2.1; majority expected post-2029

Fourth quarter common share dividend increasing by 4.2%, will mark 51 years of consecutive increases in dividends paid

Annual dividend growth guidance of 4-6% extended to 2029

"Today we are pleased to announce our $26 billion five-year capital plan, our largest to date," said David Hutchens, President and CEO, Fortis Inc. "The plan is driven by transmission investments at ITC, resource transition in Arizona and economic and customer growth across our footprint. Notably at ITC, we see tangible opportunities beyond the five-year plan to invest in regional transmission in the U.S. Midwest supporting energy transition and load growth in the region."

"Our regulated growth strategy remains committed to the delivery of reliable and affordable service for our customers and annual dividend growth of 4-6% through 2029 for our shareholders," said Mr. Hutchens.

New Five-Year Capital Plan Today the Corporation announced its new 2025-2029 capital plan of $26.0 billion, $1.0 billion higher than the previous five-year plan. The increase is driven by projects associated with the Midcontinent Independent System Operator ("MISO") long-range transmission plan ("LRTP") and resiliency investments at ITC, as well as distribution investments largely due to customer growth at FortisAlberta. The five-year capital plan is low-risk and highly executable, with nearly all investments being regulated and 23% relating to major capital projects.

Approximately $6.7 billion of the five-year capital plan supports energy transition investments which focus on interconnecting renewables to the grid, renewable, storage and new natural gas investments, and cleaner fuel solutions. Additionally, half of the five-year capital plan enhances and strengthens our infrastructure through system adaptation, hardening, and modernization investments. The balance supports customer growth, cybersecurity and other investments.

The Corporation's five-year capital plan is expected to increase midyear rate base from $38.8 billion in 2024 to $53.0 billion by 2029, translating into a five-year compound annual growth rate of 6.5% on a constant foreign exchange basis.

The five-year capital plan is expected to be funded primarily by cash from operations and regulated debt. Common equity proceeds are expected to be provided by the Corporation's dividend reinvestment plan, assuming current participation levels. The Corporation’s $500 million at-the-market common equity program remains available and provides funding flexibility as required.

_________________________ 1 All information referenced is presented in Canadian dollars unless otherwise specified.

MISO Long Range Transmission Plan In August 2024, MISO concluded its variance analysis, reaffirming the original allocation of projects, including the allocations to ITC. As a result, work on all ITC Tranche 1 projects in Iowa has resumed. The variance analysis was conducted by MISO as a result of the inability to construct LRTP Tranche 1 projects in Iowa due to ongoing legal proceedings. Total Tranche 1 investments of US$1.2 billion are included in the 2025-2029 capital plan, with approximately US$800 million located in Iowa. Total Tranche 1 investments expected for ITC remain in the range of US$1.4-$1.8 billion through 2030.

Based on the final portfolio provided by MISO as of September 24, 2024 and subject to MISO Board approval anticipated in late 2024, ITC also estimates at least US$3 billion in capital expenditures for the MISO LRTP Tranche 2.1 projects located in Michigan and Minnesota where rights of first refusal are in effect. A majority of this investment is expected beyond 2029.

Opportunities to Expand and Extend Growth Beyond the five-year capital plan, opportunities to expand and extend growth include: further expansion of the electric transmission grid in the U.S. to facilitate the interconnection of cleaner energy, transmission investments associated with the MISO LRTP Tranches 1, 2.1 and 2.2 as well as regional transmission in New York; climate adaptation and grid resiliency investments; renewable gas solutions and liquefied natural gas infrastructure in British Columbia; and the acceleration of cleaner energy infrastructure and load growth investments across our jurisdictions.

Dividends and Dividend Guidance The Board of Directors of Fortis Inc. has declared the following dividends payable on December 1, 2024 to the Shareholders of Record of the following Shares of the Corporation at the close of business on November 18, 2024: