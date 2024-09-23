Four Knightscope Clients Upgraded to 5th Generation Robot

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 23, 2024--

Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP] (“Knightscope” or the “Company”), an innovator in robotics and artificial intelligence (“AI”) technologies focused on public safety, today announces that four more clients have been upgraded to the fifth generation of its K5 Autonomous Security Robot (“K5v5”). Two Casinos, a Class-A, twin-tower office complex and a storage facility all have the latest release of Knightscope’s AI-powered devices that elevate safety at the places people live, work, study and visit.

Machine ‘hot-swaps’ began following the engineering release of the fully redesigned K5v5. This all-new security robot is faster to build, improves quality, and is easier to service. When paired with Knightscope’s recently announced Risk & Threat Exposure (“RTX”) enhancement to its Machine-as-a-Service business model, the Company is able to elevate the delivery of public safety tools to its clients. As a result, on-site performance and reliability are strengthened, which raises client value and satisfaction.

To learn more about Knightscope’s portfolio of public safety technologies, including the recently announced K1 Laser or any of its Autonomous Security Robot, Blue Light Emergency Communication System or Automated Gunshot Detection Services, book a discovery call or demonstration today at www.knightscope.com/discover.

KNIGHTSCOPE’S ROBOT ROADSHOW TO LAND IN IRVING, TEXAS

Knightscope’s Robot Roadshow will be landing in Irving, TX, on October 3-4, 2024, at the Wealth & Passive Income Expo. The Roadshow will be open outside the entrance of the Irving Convention Center on October 3 from 1:00pm – 7:00pm CT, and on October 4 from 8:00am – 12:00pm CT.

The Robot Roadshow is an engaging experiential event, allowing potential clients and the general public to participate in expert-led demonstrations in a climate controlled, space-age “pod” where attendees may experience the self-driving, electric technologies that are already helping protect the places people live, work, study and visit. Visitors will be able to interact directly with Autonomous Security Robots, test a blue light emergency phone, and see the Knightscope Security Operations Center (KSOC) user interface in action.

Watch a brief video of the Robot Roadshow at the Tesla Takeover here.

The Robot Roadshow is free to attend for everyone. Those wishing to schedule a time to get one-on-one attention may book a Pod visit here.

About Knightscope