It’s more competitive than ever to attract attention and drive growth. The customer journey is fragmenting across the internet, AI is transforming the role of the marketer, and traditional inbound channels aren’t delivering the traffic they used to.

Today, scaling businesses need to reinvent their growth strategies across go-to-market teams—and they can only do that with solutions that are easy-to-use, fast to deliver results, and unified by default. Marketing Hub, HubSpot’s marketing software, is built on a single customer platform with a full suite of front-office tools that help marketers break down silos, build lasting customer relationships, and win business. In the Gartner 2024 Magic Quadrant for B2B Marketing Automation Platforms report, we’re a Leader again for the fourth consecutive year.*

“Growth-minded marketers need tools that start delivering value immediately, get their teams up and running easily, and help them deeply understand their customers,” said Nicholas Holland, VP Product, Marketing Hub. “We believe being named a Leader four times by Gartner is validation that we’re helping marketers stay competitive and grow. With more native social media publishing, marketing orchestration, and privacy-first marketing, we’re helping marketers cut through the noise and connect with their customers.”

Recent enhancements to Marketing Hub include:

Over the past year, we introduced more native channel publishing, embedded AI across the customer platform, and responded to the need for upgraded attribution reporting, marketing orchestration, and privacy-first marketing tools to help marketers unlock new levels of productivity.

We helped marketers ‘reinvent’ with 100+ product updates at our Spring 2024 Spotlight product showcase, including Content Remix to turn a single asset into a multi-channel campaign, and Brand Voice for a consistent tone. Sixty-five percent of marketers agree that this is exactly the kind of tool marketers need.**

And we didn’t stop there: We introduced another 200+ updates to the customer platform at Fall 2024 Spotlight to help marketers attract an audience, generate leads, and convert customers. Highlights included a dedicated Lead Scoring app; Breeze, our new AI, with Copilot and Agents for marketers; and a native data enrichment and buyer intent solution, called Breeze Intelligence.

A full list of new features and a product roadmap for Marketing Hub can be found here .

