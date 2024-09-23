Fox Factory Debuts First Team in Rebelle Rally 2024

DULUTH, Ga., Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fox Factory Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: FOXF) announced it is fielding its first team to compete in the Rebelle Rally, the longest competitive off-road navigation rally in the United States and the first women’s endurance off-road rally in America.

Kristen Matlock, professional driver and FOX-supported athlete, along with Ashleigh Ballas, one of Fox Factory’s test engineers, will debut in the 4x4 class, driving a Fox Factory-designed and developed King of the Hammers Edition Ford Bronco.

The team's 2023 King of the Hammers edition Ford Bronco boasts a custom suspension package, specifically designed by Fox Factory in collaboration with off-road enthusiasts to optimize comfort, articulation, and capability. This state-of-the-art vehicle serves as a testament to both Ford's engineering prowess and Fox Factory’s commitment to providing championship-level performance equipment.

Additionally, Fox is returning for a second consecutive year as a Rebelle Rally official partner through Trail Trust, Fox Factory’s social impact initiative. Since launching Trail Trust in 2021, Fox Factory has focused on championing sustainable adventure for all, including expanding access to outdoor adventuring so everyone can experience the thrill of the ride.

“The Rebelle Rally perfectly embodies the mission of Trail Trust, and we’re thrilled to return as a partner,” shares Jackie Martin, Chief Purpose and Inclusion Officer. “I am even more excited to watch our first team take part in this grueling, skills-based competition. Eight days off the grid is no easy feat for anyone so I can’t wait to watch Ashleigh & Kristen shine on this impressive stage!”

This year's rally, taking place October 10 to 19, 2024, will see participants traverse over 1,500 miles of unforgiving terrain across the deserts of California and Nevada. Relying solely on map and compass, without GPS or internet assistance, teams will demonstrate exceptional teamwork, resilience, and navigational expertise.

Visit TrailTrust.com to learn more about the Trail Trust program and follow the Fox Factory team's journey at the 2024 Rebelle Rally.