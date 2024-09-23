NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 17, 2024--
FOX News Digital finished August as the top news brand with multiplatform minutes and views, according to Comscore. FOX News Digital closed out the month reaching 3.3 billion total multiplatform minutes, 1.7 billion total multiplatform views, and 114 million total digital multiplatform unique visitors.* Notably, FOX News Digital saw a 24% gain year-over-year with total digital multiplatform unique visitors, while CNN was down 10% compared to August 2023. Additionally, FOX News Mobile App reached 6.3 million unique visitors in August.**
AUGUST 2024 FOX NEWS DIGITAL VS. CNN.COM AND NYTIMES.COM Multi-Platform Total Views FOX News Digital – 1,680,000,000 (down 8% vs. August 2023) CNN.com – 1,301,000,000 (down 5% vs. August 2023) NYTimes.com – 1,627,000,000 (up 23% vs. August 2023)
Multi-Platform Total Minutes FOX News Digital – 3,317,000,000 (up 3% vs. August 2023) CNN.com – 2,341,000,000 (up 11% vs. August 2023) NYTimes.com – 1,717,000,000 (up 25% vs. August 2023)
Total Digital Multi-Platform Unique Visitors FOX News Digital - 114,389,000 (up 24% vs. August 2023) CNN.com – 116,015,000 (down 10% vs. August 2023) NYTimes.com – 73,871,000 (down 1% vs. August 2023)
*Source: Comscore Media Metrix ® Multi-Platform, Total Digital Population including Social Incremental data for reportable entities. Fox News Digital, CBSNews.com, NBCNews.com, WashingtonPost.com, and ABCNews.com have opted in to account for Social Incremental in Total Digital Multiplatform Unique Visitors, while brands like CNN.com and NYTimes.com have not opted in. Custom-Defined List including CNN.com, NBCNews.com, ABCNews.com, CBSNews.com, Fox News Digital, WashingtonPost.com, NYTimes.com, NYPost Network, Wall Street Journal Online, Insider Inc., and USAToday.com, August 2024, U.S.
**Source: Comscore Media Metrix ® Multi-Platform, Total Digital Population including Social Incremental data for reportable entities. Fox News Digital, CBSNews.com, NBCNews.com, WashingtonPost.com, and ABCNews.com have opted in to account for Social Incremental in Total Digital Multiplatform Unique Visitors, while brands like CNN.com and NYTimes.com have not opted in. Custom-Defined List including CNN.com, NBCNews.com, ABCNews.com, CBSNews.com, Fox News Digital, WashingtonPost.com, NYTimes.com, NYPost Network, Wall Street Journal Online, Insider Inc., and USAToday.com, August 2024, U.S. & Comscore Mobile Metrix ®, Mobile App Only, [FOX News Mobile App and CNN Mobile App], August 2024, U.S.
***Source: Comscore Media Metrix ® Multi-Platform, Total Digital Population including Social Incremental data for reportable entities. FoxBusiness.com, Yahoo! Finance, CNBC.com, TheStreet.com, Entrepreneur.com have opted in to account for Social Incremental in Total Digital Multiplatform Unique Visitors. Custom-Defined List including FoxBusiness.com, Bloomberg.com, CNBC.com, CNN Business, Entrepreneur.com, Forbes.com, HuffPost Business, MarketWatch, Motley Fool, MSN Money, TheStreet.com, USA TODAY Money, WSJ Online, Yahoo! Finance, August 2024, U.S.
****Source: Comscore Social, PowerRankings, YouTube, August 2024, Report Date: 9/17/2024. Custom-Defined List including CNN.com, NBCNews.com, ABCNews.com, CBSNews.com, Fox News Digital, WashingtonPost.com, NYTimes.com, NYPost Network, Wall Street Journal Online, Insider Inc., and USAToday.com.
*****Source: Comscore Social, PowerRankings, YouTube, August 2024, Report Date: 9/17/2024. Custom-Defined List including FoxBusiness.com, Bloomberg.com, CNBC.com, CNN Business, Entrepreneur.com, Forbes.com, HuffPost Business, MarketWatch, Motley Fool, MSN Money, TheStreet.com, USA TODAY Money, WSJ Online, Yahoo! Finance.
FOX News Media operates the FOX News Channel (FNC), FOX Business Network (FBN), FOX News Digital, FOX News Audio, FOX News Books, the direct-to-consumer streaming services FOX Nation and FOX News International and the free ad-supported television service FOX Weather. Currently the number one network in all of cable, FNC has also been the most watched television news channel for more than 22 consecutive years, while FBN is the top business channel on cable. Owned by Fox Corporation, FOX News Media reaches nearly 200 million people each month.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240917533032/en/
CONTACT: FOX News Digital Contact:
Connor Smith: 212-301-3879 orconnor.smith@fox.com
KEYWORD: NEW YORK UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ENTERTAINMENT COMMUNICATIONS SOCIAL MEDIA TV AND RADIO GENERAL ENTERTAINMENT ONLINE MEDIA
SOURCE: FOX News Digital
Copyright Business Wire 2024.
PUB: 09/17/2024 05:36 PM/DISC: 09/17/2024 05:36 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240917533032/en