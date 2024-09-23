NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 17, 2024--

FOX News Digital finished August as the top news brand with multiplatform minutes and views, according to Comscore. FOX News Digital closed out the month reaching 3.3 billion total multiplatform minutes, 1.7 billion total multiplatform views, and 114 million total digital multiplatform unique visitors.* Notably, FOX News Digital saw a 24% gain year-over-year with total digital multiplatform unique visitors, while CNN was down 10% compared to August 2023. Additionally, FOX News Mobile App reached 6.3 million unique visitors in August.**

FOX News was once again the most engaged brand on social media in the competitive set in August, with 39 million total social interactions, marking a 62% gain year-over-year, according to Emplifi. FOX News drove 13.3 million interactions on Facebook, 22.4 million Instagram interactions and 3.2 million X interactions. This marked the 100th consecutive month that FOX News has led news brand on Instagram. On YouTube, FOX News secured 238.7 million video views, seeing a 48% year-over-year increase according to Shareablee.****

FOXBusiness.com drove 175 million multiplatform views in August, surpassing CNN Business for the 29 th straight month and Bloomberg.com for the 40 th consecutive month. Additionally, the business site delivered 242 million multiplatform minutes and 27.5 million multiplatform unique visitors (up 32% year-over-year).*** FOX Business’ videos on YouTube remained the most viewed among the business news competitive set for the 32 nd straight month, achieving 69 million views in August.*****

AUGUST 2024 FOX NEWS DIGITAL VS. CNN.COM AND NYTIMES.COM Multi-Platform Total Views FOX News Digital – 1,680,000,000 (down 8% vs. August 2023) CNN.com – 1,301,000,000 (down 5% vs. August 2023) NYTimes.com – 1,627,000,000 (up 23% vs. August 2023)

Multi-Platform Total Minutes FOX News Digital – 3,317,000,000 (up 3% vs. August 2023) CNN.com – 2,341,000,000 (up 11% vs. August 2023) NYTimes.com – 1,717,000,000 (up 25% vs. August 2023)

Total Digital Multi-Platform Unique Visitors FOX News Digital - 114,389,000 (up 24% vs. August 2023) CNN.com – 116,015,000 (down 10% vs. August 2023) NYTimes.com – 73,871,000 (down 1% vs. August 2023)

*Source: Comscore Media Metrix ® Multi-Platform, Total Digital Population including Social Incremental data for reportable entities. Fox News Digital, CBSNews.com, NBCNews.com, WashingtonPost.com, and ABCNews.com have opted in to account for Social Incremental in Total Digital Multiplatform Unique Visitors, while brands like CNN.com and NYTimes.com have not opted in. Custom-Defined List including CNN.com, NBCNews.com, ABCNews.com, CBSNews.com, Fox News Digital, WashingtonPost.com, NYTimes.com, NYPost Network, Wall Street Journal Online, Insider Inc., and USAToday.com, August 2024, U.S.

**Source: Comscore Media Metrix ® Multi-Platform, Total Digital Population including Social Incremental data for reportable entities. Fox News Digital, CBSNews.com, NBCNews.com, WashingtonPost.com, and ABCNews.com have opted in to account for Social Incremental in Total Digital Multiplatform Unique Visitors, while brands like CNN.com and NYTimes.com have not opted in. Custom-Defined List including CNN.com, NBCNews.com, ABCNews.com, CBSNews.com, Fox News Digital, WashingtonPost.com, NYTimes.com, NYPost Network, Wall Street Journal Online, Insider Inc., and USAToday.com, August 2024, U.S. & Comscore Mobile Metrix ®, Mobile App Only, [FOX News Mobile App and CNN Mobile App], August 2024, U.S.

***Source: Comscore Media Metrix ® Multi-Platform, Total Digital Population including Social Incremental data for reportable entities. FoxBusiness.com, Yahoo! Finance, CNBC.com, TheStreet.com, Entrepreneur.com have opted in to account for Social Incremental in Total Digital Multiplatform Unique Visitors. Custom-Defined List including FoxBusiness.com, Bloomberg.com, CNBC.com, CNN Business, Entrepreneur.com, Forbes.com, HuffPost Business, MarketWatch, Motley Fool, MSN Money, TheStreet.com, USA TODAY Money, WSJ Online, Yahoo! Finance, August 2024, U.S.

****Source: Comscore Social, PowerRankings, YouTube, August 2024, Report Date: 9/17/2024. Custom-Defined List including CNN.com, NBCNews.com, ABCNews.com, CBSNews.com, Fox News Digital, WashingtonPost.com, NYTimes.com, NYPost Network, Wall Street Journal Online, Insider Inc., and USAToday.com.