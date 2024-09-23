FPT Deepens Europe Ties with New Office in Nuremberg, Germany

NUREMBERG, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 25, 2024--

Global technology corporation FPT recently celebrated the opening of its second office in Germany. As part of the company’s expansion, this move will further strengthen FPT’s delivery capabilities and partnerships in the European region, targeting the automotive, manufacturing, and green transformation sectors.

Located in Nuremberg, Bavaria—a German automotive and machinery stronghold, the new office enables FPT to solidify its local reach and consulting services, further accompanying industry giants such as Volkswagen, BMW, Daimler, and ebm-papst. Boasting strategic access to major tech centers and cities across Germany and Europe, this office is set to become a pivotal innovation hub for FPT in the region, powered by its core competencies in IoT, Data & Cloud, Digital Twins, AUTOSAR, and Embedded Software.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Dzung Tran, Chief Executive Officer of FPT Software Europe said: “As we continue to expand our global presence and client base, Europe remains a cornerstone of our global strategy. Our strategic directions also align with the region’s focus on AI, smart mobility, and green technologies, and we are committed to providing seamless support and cutting-edge solutions that are tailored to different business needs here.”

The signing ceremony was held at the Technology Forum Nuremberg in Germany, with over 120 business leaders in attendance. The event facilitated discussions on the future of sustainable technology, highlighting the impact of generative AI and other emerging technologies in driving innovation, operational efficiency, and resource optimization.

Since entering the European market in 2008, FPT has established itself as a trusted partner in digital transformation for over 150 leading businesses across industries, including German giants such as E.ON, RWE, Schaeffler, Covestro, Viessmann, and most recently, ebm-papst. With a strong presence in nine countries, including its recent expansion into Sweden, FPT also continues to deepen its footprint through strategic partnerships and acquisitions, highlighted by the acquisition of RWE IT Slovakia, a subsidiary of European energy leader RWE, in 2014, and French IT consulting firm AOSIS in 2023.

Workplace development and employee empowerment are also core focuses in FPT’s strategy, with its German subsidiary recently honored as a Great Place to Work. By 2030, the company aims to expand its workforce to 1,000 IT professionals in this region, with 50% of roles being filled by local talent

FPT’s Nuremberg office is located on the 26th floor of Business Tower Nürnberg, Ostendstraße 100, 90482 Nuremberg, Germany.

About FPT Corporation and FPT Software

FPT Corporation is a global technology corporation and a leader in consulting, providing, and deploying technology and telecommunications services and solutions. It records a global workforce of 48,000+ and a total revenue of $2.17 billion (2023).

FPT Software, a subsidiary of FPT Corporation, is a global technology and IT services provider headquartered in Vietnam, with $1 billion in revenue (2023) and over 30,000 employees in 30 countries.