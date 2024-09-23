Sections
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 24, 2024

Fractyl Health to Present at Chardan’s 8th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference

BURLINGTON, Mass., Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fractyl Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: GUTS) (the “Company”), a metabolic therapeutics company focused on pioneering new approaches that treat root causes of obesity and Type 2 Diabetes (T2D)), today announced that Harith Rajagopalan, M.D., Ph.D., Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Fractyl Health, will participate in a fireside chat at Chardan’s 8th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference on Tuesday, October 1, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. EDT.

Fractyl Health, Inc., Associated Press

To register in advance for the presentation webcast, sign up here.

A webcast replay will be accessible following the live session on the Events page of the Investors section on the Company’s website at  https://ir.fractyl.com/.

About Fractyl Health

Fractyl Health is a metabolic therapeutics company focused on pioneering new approaches to the treatment of metabolic diseases, including obesity and T2D. Despite advances in treatment over the last 50 years, obesity and T2D continue to be rapidly growing drivers of morbidity and mortality in the 21st century. Fractyl Health’s goal is to transform metabolic disease treatment from chronic symptomatic management to durable disease-modifying therapies that target the organ-level root causes of disease. Fractyl Health is based in Burlington, MA. For more information, visit  www.fractyl.com.

Contacts 

Corporate Contact  Lisa Davidson, Chief Financial Officer  ir@fractyl.com, 781.902.8800

Media Contact  Jessica Cotrone, Corporate Communications jcotrone@fractyl.com, 978.760.5622

Investor Contact Stephen Jasper, Gilmartin Group stephen@gilmartinir.com, 619.949.3681

