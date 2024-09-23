SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE: BEN) investors who suffered substantial losses to submit your losses now. The firm also encourages persons with knowledge who may assist the investigation to contact its attorneys.

Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/ben Contact the Firm Now: BEN@hbsslaw.com 844-916-0895

Investigation Into Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN):

The investigation focuses on Franklin’s controls over trading-related matters, including without limitation, those related to the marks of treasury derivatives and investment performance of its Western Asset Management Macro Opportunities fund strategy.

On July 26, 2024, Franklin revealed that “[f]ollowing the launch of an internal investigation focusing on certain past trade allocations of treasury derivatives in select Western Asset Management (‘WAM’) accounts, WAM received notification of parallel investigations by the SEC and U.S. Department of Justice.” This news drove the price of Franklin shares significantly lower.

Then, on August 21, 2024, Franklin disclosed that WAM placed co-Chief Investment Officer Ken Leech on leave “effective immediately” and that “[i]n light of Mr. Leech’s leave of absence, the Company has determined that closing its Macro Opportunities strategy (approximately $2.0 billion in AUM as of 7/31/2024) is in clients’ best interests.”

Franklin also revealed that Leech received a Wells Notice from the SEC. A Wells Notice is a formal notification that the SEC has concluded an investigation with charges likely to follow.