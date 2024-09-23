FrankSpeech Broadcast Network Announces Ticker Symbol Change to FSBN

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FrankSpeech Broadcast Network Inc. is thrilled to announce a major milestone in its journey to innovate and champion free speech: the company went public on August 29th. As part of this groundbreaking business combination and strategic growth plan, FrankSpeech Broadcast Network will also be changing its ticker symbol from INCTD to FSBN.

FrankSpeech Network, Inc. (formerly INCTD) has experienced tremendous growth, boasting millions of engaged viewers and advertisers. This transition is a key step as the company prepares to uplist to a higher market tier, which will facilitate growth in technology, mergers and acquisitions, and market expansion.

Following a reverse stock split, the company’s ticker symbol temporarily changed to “INCTD” for 20 business days. As this period has come to an end, it will be updated to the new symbol “FSBN,” reflecting the company’s renewed focus and commitment to advancing the mission of free speech.

Greg Martin, President of FrankSpeech Network, Inc. said, “This is the culmination of necessary steps to facilitate our plan to further strengthen the Company’s identity and mark the first step of our corporate mission.”

For more information on this transition and what’s ahead, please visit fsbn.com