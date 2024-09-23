From Burnout to Breakthrough: The C-Suite Renewal Workshop

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 18, 2024--

Today’s world is one in which chief executives face burnout and associated mental health challenges. These effects spillover to most employees. How critical is this? Consider these recent findings:

BI Worldwide reports that 50% of employees in the U.S. age 35-44 are burned out, 45% of those 18-34, and 43% of those 45-54.

McKinsey reports that 53% of corporate leaders think they are burned out at work, and 80% of them think they are unprepared for their leadership roles. And that 56% of employees think their boss is toxic, and 75% think their boss is a source of stress.

These conditions need not be tolerated. Three world leaders on matters of mind, behavior, and spirit have joined together to share cutting edge thinking to meet these challenges. Starting with this unique seminar for C-suite executives, they offer follow-up actions for an entire organization.

One seminar leader is Harvard Business School Professor emeritus Gerald Zaltman. His newest book, “On Not Knowing,” will appear next year. His work on unconscious decision making has revolutionized management research. He is a partner in Olson Zaltman, a pioneering market research firm. He shares his insights from hundreds of one-on-one ZMET © interviews with senior executives – the 20% who do feel prepared for their roles today.

Another leader, Chaim Oren, is a wellbeing expert and consultant to global corporations. He describes our world as in a “Permacrisis,” a state of enduring, overlapping crises. It creates burnout and stress-induced mental problems among all workers. The result? Greatly diminished coping abilities and declines in employee performance. Wellbeing, he notes, requires transforming one‘s own life. This means achieving work-life balance and active self-nurturing.

The third thought leader is Bill Harvey, an Emmy ® Award-winning technology inventor, who is in two media industry Halls of Fame and holds four U.S. patents. His books are used by the U.S. Military and a great many universities to encourage independent thought and actions. This means encouraging “flow states” to release an employee’s passion for work. It requires attention to an employee’s gifts and dreams and their work-related expression. The value of this is priceless.

For more information about transforming your organization in a permacrisis world: