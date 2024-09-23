Sections
September 25, 2024

FS Unveils 51.2T 400G and 800G AI Ethernet Switches Powered by Broadcom Tomahawk 5

NEW CASTLE, Del.--Sep 25, 2024--

AP News, Associated Press

NEW CASTLE, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 25, 2024--

FS, a trusted provider of ICT products and solutions, announced its latest 400G and 800G Ethernet switches designed for large AI clusters. Powered by Broadcom Tomahawk 5 chipset, these switches deliver up to 51.2 Tbps (102.4 Tbps Full Duplex) of switching capacity and support lossless RoCEv2 networking, making them ideal for AI, big data, high-performance computing (HPC), and distributed storage.

The hype around generative AI has significantly increased the size and bandwidth needs of AI/ML clusters. To handle large data volumes with low latency and high throughput, FS introduced 400G and 800G AI switches with RoCE protocol support, significantly reducing latency and improving data transmission efficiency.

The 400G switch features 128x QSFP112 ports, supporting up to 8K 400G ports in Layer 2 networking and scaling to 32K 400G ports in Layer 3 networking. The 800G model includes 64x OSFP ports, which support 2x 400GbE, 4x 200GbE or 8x 100GbE via breakout cables.

Key Features of FS 400G and 800G AI Switches:

  • Powered by Broadcom Tomahawk 5, delivering 51.2 Tbps (102.4 Tbps Full Duplex) of switching capacity.
  • Supports lossless RoCEv2 networking for low-latency, zero-packet-loss transmission.
  • High-density 100/200/400/800G port options in a compact 4 RU design.
  • DLB and GLB load balancing technologies improve bandwidth efficiency and reduce AI training time.
  • Adaptive routing minimizes congestion by selecting optimal paths based on real-time conditions.
  • Ensures reliability with 2+2 hot-swappable power supplies and 7+1 smart fans.

Daniel Xiang, CEO of FS stated, "With the launch of our 400G and 800G AI switches, enterprises can leverage greater network capacity and efficiency for their AI clusters. Based on Broadcom's TH5 chips, these switches deliver high bandwidth and throughput needed for AI workloads. We are thrilled to introduce these switches to the market and look forward to empowering our customers as they expand their AI data centers."

400G AI Switch

800G AI Switch

Ports

128x 400G QSFP112

64x 800G OSFP

Switch Chip

BCM78900 Tomahawk 5

BCM78900 Tomahawk 5

Switching Capacity

102.4 Tbps Full Duplex

102.4 Tbps Full Duplex

Forwarding Rate

21,000 Mpps

20,695 Mpps

Packet Buffer

165.2MB

165.2MB

Latency

0.88μs

<1μs

Hot-swappable Fans

8 (7+1 Redundancy)

8 (7+1 Redundancy)

Airflow

Front-to-Back

Front-to-Back

All the 400G and 800G AI switches are available at FS.com. Experience their superior performance and intelligent computing network solutions immediately.

About FS

FS ( www.fs.com ) is a trusted provider of ICT products and solutions to enterprise customers worldwide. Established in 2009, FS focuses on high-speed communications, customized product development and solution design based on professional customer needs. Leveraging dedicated R&D and testing teams, comprehensive technical service experts, a robust supply chain system, globalized warehousing centers, and convenient shopping platform, FS provides a wide range of highly efficient customer-centric ICT products, solutions and services to global vertical industry and enterprise customers across ISP, telecom, retail, education, etc.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240924388513/en/

CONTACT: FS.COM Inc

Phone: +1 (888) 468-9910

Email:US@fs.com

KEYWORD: DELAWARE UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TELECOMMUNICATIONS SOFTWARE NETWORKS INTERNET HARDWARE DATA MANAGEMENT TECHNOLOGY OTHER TECHNOLOGY

SOURCE: FS

Copyright Business Wire 2024.

PUB: 09/25/2024 12:00 AM/DISC: 09/24/2024 11:59 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240924388513/en

